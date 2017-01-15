The News Blog

10 CJTF members killed in Benue

Gunmen on Sunday killed at least 10 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed at Abaji area of Kastina Ala local government area of Benue.

According to Daily Trust the CJTF, all males were holding a meeting at Tse-Igber village in Abaji community when the gunmen who rode on a Bajaj motorcycle opened fire on them.

Locals say that 10 members of the group died on the spot while the eleventh person sustained serious injury from the gunshots.

However, the police say nine persons, not ten were killed.

Police spokesman in the state, Moses Joel Yamu, who confirmed the incident said it happened at about 1:30 pm on Sunday while the members of the CJTF were having their meeting at a village in Katsina Ala LGA.

He said three armed men riding on a motorcycle opened gunfire on the group and killed nine of them instantly.

He said efforts were being made to apprehend the culprits as he called for calm among residents.

