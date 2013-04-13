10 facts about masturbation they don’t want you to know

by Yomi Adegboye
A woman who is cold and passive during sex can be a big problem to her husband. Masturbation helps deal with that.
I do not expect that this article will change anyone’s mind about anything. I do feel that someone ought to speak out about this thorny subject and present clear facts and info about it for the benefit of those who have been harassed and made to feel less than human because they masturbate.
What Is Masturbation?
Masturbation is the sexual stimulation of one’s own genitals, usually to the point of orgasm. The stimulation can be performed using the hands, fingers, everyday objects, or dedicated sex toys. I lifted that definition right off Wikipedia, as it is an accurate description and I do not feel compelled to reinvent the wheel.[READ: In itself, masturbation is not a sin against God; it’s just like playing football – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome] [READ: “Sin is what God says it is” – Pastor Chris insists masturbation is not a sin]
Masturbation Is Not A Sin
As I am a Christian (while this article is not religious in nature), I feel a need to speak out for the Bible. There is not one verse of the Bible that condemns self-stimulation. There is not one that insinuates such a condemnation. Yet, day after day, we hear preachers condemn masturbation as a sin. Their arguments?
There is the argument that sex was created for mutual pleasure: Yes; I agree. Sex was. But masturbation is not sex. It is sexual, and many other things are sexual, but it is not sexual intercourse in itself. Sex is for mutual benefits; masturbation is for personal benefits. Two different things. Yet, as I shall show later, masturbation can be helpful in enhancing sexual intercourse. Not only is it not a sin, it is a good thing.
There is also the argument that Jesus said if you lust after the opposite sex in your mind, you are sinning. Yes; that is correct too, but then what part of physically stimulating yourself with the hands, fingers or any other object is lusting after someone in your mind? If a Christian lusts after someone in their heart while masturbating, then such a one has crossed the line that Jesus drew. That does not make masturbation in itself a sin. That person has merely corrupted a clean act and needs to deal with his or her thoughts.[READ: 4 reasons why women should masturbate more often… okay, then] [READ: Is masturbation ruining your life? A psychologist talks about masturbation addiction (READ)]
Someone asked me yesterday how I want to prove that “those activities are censored and powered by the Holy Spirit”. Let me ask a question in response: have you ever given any thought to what happens during actual sexual intercourse? A man and a woman panting, sweating and heaving like two idiots. All those cool looking dudes in suits (yes; that includes me) don’t look so cool when banging their women and look like grotesque demons when having an orgasm. What seems Holy Ghost approved and powered about about a hormone-raging man ramming a stiff rod into a woman again and again and having her moan like an animal? And as for the women, all those prim and proper women we see in public often look like demon-possessed pagan priestesses during intercourse.
Seriously, apart from the “Jesus!! Jesus!!” that some of the women cry out when in the throes of a good romp or an orgasm, there cannot be anything about sex that looks like the Holy Ghost gives approval to the activity. Yet, He does. Case closed. The issue of Holy Ghost approval and all that is in the mind. The Bible that Christians claim to uphold does not make an issue of these things or of masturbation.
I am tired of Christians being so close-minded that they manufacture rules to help God. First, God doesn’t need your help. Second, take a look around you and ask yourself if this close-mindedness has helped your homes. Sexually dissatisfied husbands and wives everywhere, many of whom will not speak out though their marriages are in shambles. And many of them stubbornly refusing to look at facts when presented to them. Their call still.
Masturbation Is Addictive
Yes, it is. But then, so are mobile phones, food, chocolate, wine, Coke, Twitter, Facebook and football. Yet, no-one is screaming “Sin!!!” for all those. Oh, even sexual intercourse itself is addictive. Let’s just lay aside all those things because they are addictive; shall we? No; how to deal with anything that has the potential for being addictive is not to stay away from it, but to exercise moderation.
Masturbation Is Not A Dirty habit
Some people call masturbation a dirty habit. In what sense? It produces mostly the same results as sexual intercourse – the man ejaculates. The woman has an orgasm and in some cases squirts. What else? Masturbation is just as dirty as sexual intercourse is, as far as I can tell.
Masturbation Is Healthy
In general, the medical community considers masturbation to be a natural and harmless expression of sexuality for both men and women. It does not cause any physical injury or harm to the body, and can be performed in moderation throughout a person’s lifetime as a part of normal sexual behavior. Source
If you use other objects apart from your hands, be careful though so you don’t hurt yourself. Perhaps you should visit a sex shop for some toys instead.
Why You Should Masturbate
Now that I have cleared the objections to masturbation, let me tell you why you should masturbate.
One: masturbation helps you get comfortable with your sexuality. You get to know your body and what triggers you. That means you can generally be a better sexual mate to your spouse. How do you expect your spouse to pleasure you sexually when you are so clueless about yourself to start with? Do your partner a favour and play with yourself!
In counselling couples with sexual issues over the years, especially where one partner is sexually naive, I have recommended that he/she masturbates to become more comfortable with their own sexuality. A woman who is cold and passive during sex can be a big problem to her husband. Masturbation helps deal with that. She learns what she likes and what triggers her off. She learns what makes her climax. She becomes better at sex with her husband. Same thing the other way round.
Two: With many couples, one person usually has a higher sexual drive than the other. This can put pressure on the relationship. Masturbation is an outlet for such individuals. Women keep complaining about their husbands masturbating, yet forget that they are the ones who come up with excuses of having had a tired day or having a headache when the poor man wants sex with them. Such women are evil and insensitive. Totally selfish. This applies to the men too. If your wife has a higher sex drive than you do, masturbation is a good let off of sexual pressure. In the alternative, you could let her roam….
Three: For single folks, masturbation is a good way of relieving the sexual tension that can build up over time. It is safer than casual sex and doesn’t cost you buying anybody lunch or dinner. Or breaking anybody’s heart just because you are horny. For example, every month whether a woman likes it or not, she gets horny (that’s every 60 seconds for a man, by the way). This is a biological function. For some, it is more intense than others. Masturbation is a good way out. No; in itself, masturbation will not hamper your sexual intercourse later. Don’t believe the hype.
Four: Masturbation produces almost all the other benefits of sex without actual sex. It is a good anti-depressant, relieves tension (not just sexual tension), helps you sleep, and keeps the mind sharp.
Who Masturbates?
Almost everybody masturbates, including those people who tell you that it is sinful, dirty, and a bad habit (yes; the hypocrisy is filthy). Most people start masturbating from their teens. Remember wet dreams when you first hit your teens? Usually that’s where it starts. A wet dream is a natural procedure by the body. No; it has nothing to do with witches and wizards or spiritual husbands and wives. God knows how many spiritual wives I must have by now if I count all the times I have had a wet dream. Thankfully, I had an educated and enlightened father who explained to me that it was nothing to worry about when he saw my bed stains many years ago as a teenager.
Masturbation is a normal part of the growing child’s exploration of his or her body and continues for the rest of the lives of most people. If you masturbate, you are not an oddity. Actually, its those who claim not to masturbate that are the oddities. Don’t let anyone crush your spirit ever again about this. There is nothing wrong with you. There is nothing to be ashamed of about it. As long as you don’t let it become an addiction or a problem to normal sexual activity with your partner (and usually it becomes a problem when fantasy gets involved), you are all fine and dandy.
Did I leave anything out?
This article could have been more factual. The writer claims to be a christian but cannot support his claims with simple scriptures or facts from books. What is really the point of the article? To tell us masturbation is not a sin or to encourage people to masturbate.
Personally, what is clear to me is the fact that masturbation becomes a compulsive ha bit for most people , and I have also read in several literature that it is one of the causes of premature ejaculation in male folk. It is TRUE that a lot of us have addictions, but does d argument for masturbation mean pple can get addicted anyway to whatever they choose. Like drugs? We must all work on anything we do that is addictive anyway…whether it is d internet, phone usage…cos all these things affect our relationship with God; since they usually take priority over a lot of other activities in our life. Finally, pls don’t tell us U R a christian. U can argue ur case without that label. I would feel better reading this article that way.
i was a chronic masturbator. And can tell u first hand there is nothng healthy about it. Your eyes get blood shot.. U loose concentration.. weight loss…. Even hair loss if u become to adddicted.. Luckily disnt get to that level.
Masturbation is sinful and dirty.. Stop the act and start thinking of positive things and have you will hav a more healthy and productive life.
I am a testimony
fock you judge! i blow a wad every chance i git ! right in you’re face if i have the chance !
1. Fear the GOD of creation, don’t lied to jesus. Jesus do not give you any room for masturbation and will never ever do that. 2. Secondly, don’t lied to Doctor. Original Doctor’s will not legalize you a masturbation. So get a authentic source.
Get ur english right my dear.. Phew!!!
Is that the point?
he will after he wacks off !
I dont believe that Masturbation is good. Spiritualy, its bad. Healthwise, its bad. Religiously, its condemned.
Its been long broad
The author of this article makes a lot of vague claims. There can’t be masturbation without lusting after someone. In fact, masturbation is boosted by the lust in your mind. When u masturbate, you’re fantasizing about someone, a pretty girl u slept with, the one u wish you could sleep with, the one that passes by your house which you’re now imagining what it would feel like to sleep with her. While masturbating, you are lusting after or ‘virtually sleeping with’ many women at the same time. I have masturbated before. I have spoken flirty with a married woman on phone while masturbating, and climaxed in the process while we were still talking without her knowledge. Why? Because I’ve lusted after her for so long. Masturbation is addictive and a very big sin, because of what is going on in your mind while doing it. Let people be sincere and tell us if I’m lying. There can’t be masturbation without your mind being in between the pants of one woman elsewhere.
Don’t claim u re a christain by polluting d minds of million on d internet,masturbation is bad;physically and spiritually.Apostle Paul wrote in d book of Colossians 3:8;Beware lest any man spoil u through philosophy and vain deceit,after d tradition of men,after d rudiments of d world,and not after Christ,Watching of pornography re some of d instrument of masturbation-Are u now tellin me dat watching pornography is not a sin b4 God Almighty?Be watchful,end time is far approaching.
Even the kid who doesn't know what masturbation means would probably feel guilts after masturbation. It goes to show that masturbation is not normal. Infact a person who spends time masturbating spends less time digesting the word of god, and Dwelling in His Presence.
you are spreading lies straight from the pit of helll, and may God have mercy on you.
Its like saying there is nothing wrong with Fornication. That the people of the World do it, doesn't make it right.
True Talk Edidiong.
yes i do feel guilty when i do it
oh my God wat a charming smile wit a brightest teeth.
seriously you have gone out of your way just to prove a dirty argument right!! Folk of New World Order alias freedom to everything !! Mtcheweew
You can’t just come here and say jagons…fuck off
Were do this man come with such thinking? May God have mercy…
Masturbation is a sin,Go to 1Corinthians chapter 6 verse 15-20.
This guy is straight on point.Masturbation is healthy and good for the stressed mind.I see a whole bunch of hypocrites out here saying jargons ….keep it up bro
masturbation is not a sin. It is what leads to masturbation dat determines if its a sin or not. If i travel out for business purpose for like 3 months and i decide to masturbate while thinking about my wife, is it a sin? if i go to d hospital for a sperm test and need to ejaculate, is dat a sin?.
if i see a chic on d road, get home and start thinking about her and masturbate while thinking of her, is dat a sin?
Until you can prove that one can masturbate without having “lustful” thoughts (which the bible implicitly condemns), then this text is entirely faulty and misleading.
Serious & generally its a bad thing †̥☺ do buh everyone is entitle †̥☺ their own style σƒ ℓιƒє. Ƒσя example; you said its Ĝöõđ if its doesn’t turn †̥☺ addiction buh soon or later wђέn one doesn’t have τђε real source your mind would go straight there & ιт will turn †̥☺ addiction. Give us a clear facts please
mastirbation is a big sin… one cannot masturbate without lusting…. bible tells u, be filled with d holy ghost… nt wit tots of lust
Same-sex marriage started this way. How can a person who claim to be a christain say Masturbation is good;). The author of this article didn’t research very well from the wiki link he quoted. From thesame link, you can research about Onanism (is a biblical term that represents ejaculation to the floor though not directly mastubation). Read Gen. 38vs 9-10.
Many nations are passing same sex marriage into law. The next is :marriage with animal. God is soooooooooooooooo merciful!
Opie God bless you, when a man claims to be a christian and his actions does not allign with his claim, then you should be wary of dealing with such a person. The tone&direction of the writer is a clear depiction that he doesn’t know God. When Pastor Christ made that erroneous statement, he was immediately countered by Pst Adeboye- affirming the sinfulness of masturbation. Arousing inordinate errotic pleasure or emotions through manual stimulation of the genitals for self satisfaction cannot in anyway honour God!
It’s sad that people in America, can stoop so low to celebrate LGBT lifestyle with legal seal or apparatus. May God save America & Europe.
You can all say your jargons…this guy has hit the nail on the head.If you have issues with his opinion ,go and express your own.It is a free world afterall…
If I masturbate while thinking about my wife because we are in different cities, is that a sin???
The argument kinda put me off because it lacks substance! You need the bible to spell everything out to you? And you had to tell that u r a christian to validate your claims. You and I know that masturbation is accompanied by “certain” thoughts just as your mind is at work during actual sexual intercourse. You should erase d religious undertone and make ur point.
Does masturbation affect one when marry unable to impregnate ur Partner?
You are all filthy sanctimonious hypocrites. Like the author said many of you who bad-mouth masturbation have masturbated several times in your life time and still do. Having said that, I’m still reeling from bemusement caused by your uneducated and ludicrous comments. If they aren’t so bereft of logic maybe I would have found them laughable. Please people, step out from your uncivilized world and unshackle your minds.
The author just explained to us that you can masturbate without thinking about a woman or a man if you are a homosexual or an animal if your a Zoophile… Does that make any sense to you??? The question is, have you done any research on the topic?? I’m guessing “no”. The tried to show us the benefits of masturbation which is ok, bringing the bible and christianity into the picture destroys everything in the post because at the end of the day, Masturbation is bad because it involves “lustful thoughts” which the bible condemns!!
I’m not going to argue whether masturbation is right or wrong..
I know blogging is good business these days but I certainly believe that Nigerians deserve quality materials!! My problem is with the quality of this post, a very superficial attemp at getting people to visit your blog!!
We are not all “un-thinking” u know.
Give us good stuff with facts and not flimsy attempts at driving home a point!
Masturbation like everything else has advantages n disadvantages:
Advantages.
-Satisfaction any time any day.
-Safe
-Summarized
-Singularly done
-Easily done.
-Short duration needed to orgasm
Disadvantages…
-Religiously condemned,1st Cor 6,15-20…the part where U sin against Ur body,U sin against the temple God expects U to use to honour him.
-It leads to inferiority complex rationalization…I mean,if she is playing hard to get,why bother when I can do this my self,right?Fowl! There goes Ur mental health which affects complexes n esteems.
-Its morally disdainful…there’s some level of disgust mixed with THAT satisfaction…I quote “if e no be panadol,e no fit be AS panadol”
-Masturbation can most definitely be achieved via mental visual cortex of Ur brain n eyes…those vivid pictures belonging to someone else is always at play in Ur subconscious…aka LUST.
-Reduces Male libido (drive n duration)…and I argue for cold women,what is d use of FOREPLAY.
-As a married man(first of all the word MAN…come U no be boy,show that U are a grown up,show some self respect n decorum)…married entails Patiently-waiting aspects…B E H A V E!
-Yes sexual frustration is evidently not approached in most marriages but then compensation-al approach ie masturbation,extra nyash or prick by d side are short term measures.Nothing is as good as d real deal.
-As a medical doctor…no journal has validated masturbation beyond 2 points…safe,nervous system relaxation aka heart rythym relaxation…after good sex,U rest well normally….pls from which quack did U pick Ur notes from.
To buttress,religiously speaking,matters of sex in d bible that r sanctioned by God as ideal and rightheous…Man always left his father’s house,pick a woman as his wife(not girlfriend n otherwise),and together sire a family,,,,not hide in a toilet to relief tension…prayer no work for U abi self control absent or Ur still be pikin?
Married men masturbating,soon U’ll need someone to help…here comes the runs aspect.
Married women…na sugar boys una call am ani? No worry Lesbianism no far too!
Bros,research well bcuz not every one on d internet is a horny idiot!
Sounded like you put so much thought in to that. Nice arguments but let’s break it down to this: Masturabation – a sin or not. It’s almost irrational to say it’s a sin without considering the surrounding events. Consider this: If I had to undergone fertility treatments that will most certainly involve the testing of my sperm, would masturbation still be a sin under this circumstance? I wouldn’t think so. To further refute your myopic arguments, let me also add that based on my years of research on the topic I have also found out that “It is held in many mental health circles that masturbation can relieve depression and lead to a higher sense of self-esteem.Masturbation can also be particularly useful in relationships where one partner wants more sex than the other – in which case masturbation provides a balancing effect and thus a more harmonious relationship”. Also “In 2003, an Australian research team led by Graham Giles of The Cancer Council Australia found that males masturbating frequently had a lower probability to develop prostate cancer.” As for mental health, “There is no scientific evidence of a causative relationship between masturbation and any form of mental disorder. Excessive or compulsive sexual behavior is generally understood to be a symptom rather than a cause.”
So my brother what you call your research is just a bunch of folderol. Heck, I’m almost sure you’ve masturbated at some point in your life. And that you haven’t before doesn’t excuse your ignorance.
Who should i believe? The participant or the doctor, O God i hate this unconcluded issue or argument. **pls you if know the man is wrong prove it with hypothesis (evidence) excluding religion. Pls is very important to every one of us both married and unmarry.**
Jaga Rock………..I totally agree wit Jaga’s points & to summarised everything up is that the GAY Communities are seeking for various avenues to brain wash the sane peaple all in the name of civilization
This is an eye opener. For those saying you have to lust after someone before you can masturbate I say its a whole bunch of lies. I am a single christian woman and I get horny during some periods in a month. My getting horny is not from lust but from hormones. Now I don’t need to lust after someone or imagine someone doing somethings to me before I relieve myself. Besides when horny, I am always restless and can’t sleep. The day I discovered I could relieve myself, it was like I discovered gold. That doesn’t mean I do it everyday or every week. Does that make me a sinner? Hell NO! I’d rather masturbate than have sex with a randomn guy just for the pleasure. Besides it has helped me understand myself better. When I get married, which is very soon, I’m sure my husband will be pleased to have me.
And for all you saying its a sin, please be honest. Haven’t you done it before? There’s no way you can say you haven’t. What or who you think of while masturbating is your own cup of tea. Just don’t come here and act all holy and stuff. We know your kind.
Towloo, THANK YOU. Oh, how much I hate a holier-than-thou attitude.
The hypocrisy of Africans is the very reason we are backward.I can even see a fake guy who is falsely claiming to be a medical doctor but his comments kinda betrayed him .I reiterate,masturbation is good for the mind and reduces the possibility of sexual assault and crimes in the society.It is a gift from God himself and a treasure to hold on to especially for singles and insatiable married folks.
Most ppl masturbate.. xo lets make dis simple by answrn ds qstn. “HOW DO U FEEL WHENEVER U CLIMAX? GUILTY OR WITHOUT GUILT?”… i bet u, 9 out of 10 ppl fil guilty. if it masturbation is not “wrong,” y wud one fil guilty after done wit d act? so, there u hav it
This guy was one of the people Christ and d apostle warned us about.. People please look into this deeply and reflect on it.
He said derz no bible passage dat talks bout masturbation.
@ evryone, please open ur bible to Leviticus 15 vs 16-17, read all kinda versions for better understanding…
God bless you.
And God expects us to make it to His kingdom…
please this is nt christianity issue rather d issues of ur health nd mine, his emphasis was laid on the fact that masturbation is niether harmful nor sin but helpful to both man nd woman
I have read all comments and I wish to say that,while I am a christain, I have also “tasted”(permit me to use that word) masturbation. But being a christain doesn’t make me a judge, but my length of practice of this act, gives me a basis for reviewing this article.That introduces bias, but hey, have we ever seen a study that isn’t influenced one way or the other by the author(s).
The main point of my argument,is that, from whichever point we want to look at this topic, the negative impact on the body outweighs the positives.Not all medically correct researches are ethically sound( that’s why I am doing my MPH research on this topic)
While there is a temporal release, the aftermath births guilt,even if a little. I have in the past (after my show of self stimulation!) Psyched my self to believe,that what I am doing isn’t wrong. But I give myself 30mins, I do still feel the guilt and shame.( Cos what you can do in the presence of others is shameful,right?)
Secondly, medically,it is permitted and safe as they say, I have noticed if I indulge myself, the next time I have intercouse, I ejaculate early, this is because the body is now conditioned to release early. Masturbation also exhausts one sexually and physically too . Try having sex after a bout of self indulgence. You won’t enjoy sex.
If you have masturbated for over 8yrs like I have, no one will tell you that it messes with erection.
From the article above, while everyone has a right to speak, we must ask ourselves,if the writer has a first-hand experience on this issues. If you say,it shouldn’t be an addiction, I would say, have we ever seen any indulgence that wouldn’t be an habit over time?
For the long distance couples, well, I know its not easy, ( I do not want to suggest fornication or adultery)
I cannot comment spiritually, cos I don’t think I have the standing, as of now, but what I know is that, my life goes on a downward spiral when I do it.
While I am still praying to God, to help me overcome this habit, care should be taken as to the advice on the internet we want to accept.
even if it is not a sin..it seems to be a weight and may not be beneficial even if it is permissible…it may lead to other issues and some people who are addicted to porn engage in it and that is not good…looking at nude pictures and sex tapes and masturbating is sinful…except the picture/tape is of one's own spouse.
I’m totally pissed off with pastor chris n his blind followers with no brains in their bid to liberalize our already fast decaying moral decadence n the ever widening chasm between God and man. The simple explanation i have for their effort to over simplify this sin of masturbation and gain acceptance by all is akin to and factored in the grand plan of the devil in bring the fall of man from God as is already the case with liberalizing gay marriages, unions n relationships in so many countries already. Masturbation is their starting point here, we expect them to overtly simplify other teachings of Christ Jesus and the bible at large. So far, only members of (anti-)christ embassy church are proponents of this false teachings and practice it with blind allegiance to the teachings their jerry-curling-hair pastor. I pray God save those poor souls they lead astray daily in their millions. Masturbation from the moral perspective is evil, shameful n bad- so it is culturally, spiritually. Retarded bastards.
PLEASE MASTURBATION IS EVIL, BICOS THE WRITER IS NOT A CHRISTIAN.
I don’t understand why people say “The BIBLE doesn’t support it, Christianity is against masturbation” etc when Christianity is not the only religion. what if other religions don’t condemn masturbation? is that also a problem?? besides,no one here has directly quoted a verse in the bible that concisely condemns the act….. some of you feel it’s dirty etc but that doesn’t make it a sin. sex too can be dirty yet you don’t consider that a sin…. To each his own but Christianity is not the only religion…
Virgin who masturbates is a diRty virgin beware of fake counsel sin does not have a name than sin……….beware
The Koran was specific about masturbation. In the Koran its said to be a sin. It was condemned outrightly.
Nice writeup Mr. Yomi. I’m sure you’ll be able to defend yourself someday, at least you have Pastor Chris on your side.
Like serious masterbation is very good cause love T̶̲̥̅̊☺ masterdate l̶̲̥̅̊ feel A̶̲̥̅♏ ontop ǿſ d world when doing it cause it Ɲδ†̥ everybody dat ladies allow T̶̲̥̅̊☺ enter dem S̶̲̥̅̊Ơ̴̴̴͡ u can have fun on your own……
Clap 4 urself wellldonee.You are definitely a gay bastard.
Its so interesting to know how the human mind works. You can agree that God created us in a very unique way; to be in charge of our everyday decisions making and tots. its on this premise that we can choose to believe whatever we wish to believe. The writer of this article is just exploring one of these God-given attributes, but in a very misguided way. The fact that masturbation is not mentioned in the bible doesnt make it less a sin as drug abuse, child traficking, kidnapping, and other societal ills prevalent in society.
With respect to our self aclaimed christian writer, permit me to submit that partial knowledge of God’s word is worse that total ignorance of the word. The bible admonishes that as new born babes, we should desire the sincere milk of God’s word… You are a typology of the prodigal son’s elder brother who claimed to have known the fathers heart, but had rather been a servant in disguise. What do u stand to gain twisting scriptures to drive home an immoral point?
Even as a child you hid to engage in masturbation. This was when ur mind was still pure and u were guided by conscience. Why did u hide to caress ur members if it was justifiable? Im afraid your heart is already made up on this issue, but my heart goes out for the pple that your damaging article will inflict negative desires and justification for wrong doings on.
Dear all,
We are only as informed as the information we get. Wisdom is profitable, it directs because it leans not only on global knowledge but on moral prevalence as well as a premise of sound judgement through “pure” knowledge.
There is no righteous person, no good man, no saint*, but we aspire to be better everyday. Hmmnnnn, the writer may have his reasons for creating this piece, maybe he wanted to come out the way it did, quoting references who may have as well been biased.
Ethical research “should” be found in “facts, sound logic, fairness and truth” but when it becomes a basis to feed our egocentric bias, it may be faulted.
My Point: Mr Adegboye’s person should not be faulted, however his argument should. A good debate is healthy, however, it must not be based on his person – though his relations are influenced by his psychology.
2. Mr Adegboye’s (thankfully not Adeboye) argument would have held more water if he didn’t mention his allegiance to Christianity for his argument crumbled on itself in the latter part of his insightful comments on the same.
3. As a trying Christian, my brother Mr Adegboye and “all”, please note that “A little leaven, leaveneth the whole lump”.
The reward sensor, the judgement sensor in our brains soon become conditioned to what we believe and soon enough, just soon enough we may become the “phantom: in our own movies.
Thank you Sir for your insight but, I beg to differ.
I speak by experience – 9 years practicing (fighting to grow less by the month in the act) – lest I come across, unwitting.
The fight continues…
Nice and educative piece. I appreciate the frankness involved.
I just thank God the article drew a lot of readership and i thank God the more because the readers didnt stop at reading only buh actually reacted positively and readily to an ill-conceived notion about masturbation. MASTURBATION is a Sin.
Masturbation could cause the following:
1. Premature ejaculation
2. Bent or curved penis (for the overly addicted males)
3. Increase in hair loss
Pls the writer of that article should repent.
Ebenezer stop lying. Masturbation does not bend one’s penis. If what you said is true. Why is yours not bent yet?
All of you can you pls shut up and listen… Do you guys read your bibles backward or with your eyes close. Haba Nigerians your religion faggortism will not help you….. Na truth the writer of this article talk jare. Edidiong which lie you for inside the writeup…
I feel bad for the children of the people saying its bad! A bunch of brainwashed people using the name God to control other people, as they are controlled themselves without even realizing it! the best part is the hypocrisy! You obviously only found this forum cause all of you your damn self were looking up masturbation! just like the people that go leave biblical verses under comments on gay porn videos, just so they can take a sneak peek themselves but use the name God once again to make them feel better! all you people who are told your whole life who God is, and you just believe it! I have a great relationship with God, and I know hes loving and does not condemn people, That is a ignorant human thing to do. Also, all this shit about sinning or going to hell????? Remember, Jesus died on the cross so everyone is saved to go to heaven!!! did you forget your own religion, and the whole basis it is found on? or have you just been brainwashed since birth and never got to know???? he didnt die on the cross for us to repent to save our souls, he gave his life so wed already be saved idiots. but thats what happens when you read a book written by man, that the only intent was ever to control people through the book and government! dont believe everything youre told idiots! luckily Jesus loves you, to me however your all hypocrites and need to stop using the name God, to make other people feel inadequate when you yourselves have no idea who God is aside from what youve been told! youre not any different than the stupid baptist people parading there Jesus hates fags and Jesus hates this and that signs. Jesus doesnt hate, the brainwashed people using his name do! much love, get well, life is short! Masturbate often!
With all due respect, I don’t think Jesus would call people idiots. While I agree with your premise, it seems you are judging just the same as some Christians. I agree we need respectful dialogue between believers and non-believers. I sense much anger in your heart. I wish you the best.
masturbation is bad, even if is not a sin it’s still BAD…I’ve been in this evil act before, daris no good advantage in it…Masturbation is bad please, & for those of you who choose to side the owner of this article, I must say you know the TRUTH…DON’T FALSE YOUR SELF TO BE PLEASED BY SOMETHING Especially when it’s bad…i can’t start listing the bad things masturbation has caused mhe…buh even aside Religion aspect…WE ALL KNOW IT’S BAD!! GOD HAS PLACED THAT CONSCIENCE ON US…QUIT MASTURBATION!! IT’S EVIL!!! !
Comment: may God help his creatures
i masturbate a laot nd I knw it’s a sin….itz right der in d Bible..
pls I need an advice ..am having this issue of premature ejaculation .I will ejaculate before I penetrate ..pls how will I stop it because is really causing me pains and embarrassment …
After hours of battling and comtemplating on this matter, i av come to a true conclusion..
A sister made mention of relieving herself without lusting, yes dts quite true as i’v undergone dat buh there is a fact which we shouldn’t ignore, and that is sinning against the holy spirit which is one of the greatest sin. as a young man or woman who is not married, you are not suppose to indulge in sexual act or anything dat wil stimulate it.
sister towloo, when u said ur body was disturbing u nd later found masturbation as ur ‘gold’ , you wer only suffering from lack of selfcontrol. am not condeming u bcos i at som point in life av passed through dat gving myself rzn dat i am a human being. buh bcos we fall dsnt mean we should create bed and rzns y we shouldnt get up. pls and pls let us try to live a holy life. i conclude dat masturbation is a sin for young people who are not yet married bcos it stimulates sex whch is only meant for couples. Thank you…
God’s intention is for us to be holy as is. The devil knew it & will make us go against it whether knowingly or not. Masturbation in it’s self is not a sin, because where there’s no law there’s no sin. It’s clear that God is a spirit & he speaks to us(John6:63) in the spirit, or what are those silent whispering you hear when you are sleeping,”You hear sb telling you do it, it has nothing to do with you, that’s because the devil is a spirit too, but spirit of lies”. After you ended with the act guilty comes in. Now listen; whatsoever you do & your spirit condems is a sin. If you do it & you didn’t feel guilty ride on, or man who makes me a judge over you.
No matter the grammar you try to speak, you’re still 100% wrong.Masturbation is a sin,even the scriptures you quote,you don’t understand it.No wonder the Bible says ever learning but never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.Mr.lier repent else you’ll find yourself in hell!!