10 hilarious tweets that will convince you to follow the @officialEFCC on twitter

While many public/private offices, government agencies, ministries and departments have got on the transparent and inclusive operations system that has compelled them to open one or two social media accounts, not many of them have properly got a hang of it. The best we can hope for most of the time is a Twitter or Instagram account that is responsive and disseminates information with what can be considered immediacy. The Presidency is a case in point – there are not less than

The Presidency is a case in point – there are not less than seven accounts that exist on Twitter alone to meet the President’s media and publicity needs, yet…

Anyway, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Twitter handle has been giving us (and countless other Nigerians) life for a while now. We wanted to be sure it was no hoax (or maybe we just wanted to keep it a secret) but it’s too much to enjoy alone so we thought we’d share some of our favourite tweets to have come out of that handle and whatever beautifully sarcastic, witty and heart-warmingly humorous mind that curates them\.

Enjoy!

Did you order bants?

@officialEFCC kudos to you guys, every reasonable Nigerians will praise you. More Greece to your elbow — sharply (@BolajiFat) February 11, 2017

Thank you Bolaji. We are here to SERBiA. #WeFightForYou https://t.co/SkByk26VDs — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 11, 2017

This response is sweden me https://t.co/D4RLknetbX — Mark Essien (@markessien) February 11, 2017

What is a #BBNaija?

I hope you guyz are watching #BBNaija @officialEfcc — Quadri Rasaq (@Qbasic04) February 12, 2017

Game of Thrones references are sure winners

@officialEFCC when do you close work? How come you're tweeting at this time? — Elvis (@donelvis) February 10, 2017

@officialEFCC do you listen to Nas while at work? — Olórí Kèlèsì (@efunpintomania) February 12, 2017

A man's taste is eclectic. https://t.co/U8486FYo6E — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 12, 2017

Proper engagement

@officialEFCC This is just too dope! What a clapback! Are you a lyricist? lol — KR3W™ (@KR3Wmatic) February 12, 2017

Could be. You never know. https://t.co/BnDwTUqkdf — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 12, 2017

Oshei! Men in Black

@officialEFCC Do you guys work with other agencies like interpol to help track down escapees from naija? — AFC BILLIONAIRE (@Bankoleeluyera) February 12, 2017

Yes we do; along with our good friends at the @FBI . https://t.co/udKpMGdKV6 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 12, 2017

Whistleblowing

Hi @officialEFCC pls tell me more about this whistleblower act…particularly the 5% the whistleblower is eligible to collect. Ta — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) February 10, 2017

Hi Toolz. There is no Whistle Blower Act in Nigeria yet but the Bill is receiving attention at the National Assembly. https://t.co/l3MOv4dG5w — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 10, 2017

@officialEFCC do you pay people who cast? — kmby (@kmojXbabydoll) February 10, 2017

If we are shooting a drama series perhaps. https://t.co/QqJ1SjK2HX — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 10, 2017

Ha ha!

@officialEFCC what is the minimum amount of money that someone can stole before he can get your attention? Thank you. — 2nd March (@Alameenmadobi) February 11, 2017

Your tweet is enough. You got our attention all right. https://t.co/o5StnGfYn2 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 12, 2017

Tact x Sense of humour… winner combo!

I challenge @officialEFCC to feed me humble pie. By May 29, 2019, we won't see a conviction for any of Diezani, Dasuki, FFK, Metuh. — Chxta (@Chxta) January 9, 2017

We can feed you today but only after you genuinely understand that the #EFCC has investigative and prosecutory powers only. #NoFreePie https://t.co/IuGXFMJQ71 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 11, 2017

Bad Hombres x Pop culture savvy

Wizkid said he's young Pablo.. why haven't you done something about that? 🤔🤔@officialEFCC — GENERAL PIPER (@I_Am_Lanski) February 11, 2017

It is a tad difficult to concentrate once ojuelegba comes on. https://t.co/JCD0HztfqC — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 11, 2017

—————————————

@officialEFCC This Narcos theme song makes me wanna start pushing cocaine and illegal guns from Colombia to Nigeria — Micheal Mba (@Micheall_mba) February 7, 2017

Ok Pablo. As long as you're ready for what happened in season 2. https://t.co/Q8xHV99c3Z — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 7, 2017

No Fly Zone

@officialEFCC una dey catch pple wey dey fly for night? https://t.co/4y4hUeRsTt — Obinna (@Obinnatweets) February 11, 2017

Power pass power Obinna. Our mandate no reach dat level. https://t.co/Cw8s42bwpt — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 11, 2017

We realise we have done a little over ten tweets or maybe a lot more. At this point you’re probably wondering who’s behind this account?

So here’s a bonus:

- Advertisement -



