10 hilarious tweets that will convince you to follow the @officialEFCC on twitter

While many public/private offices, government agencies, ministries and departments have got on the transparent and inclusive operations system that has compelled them to open one or two social media accounts, not many of them have properly got a hang of it. The best we can hope for most of the time is a Twitter or Instagram account that is responsive and disseminates information with what can be considered immediacy. The Presidency is a case in point – there are not less than

The Presidency is a case in point – there are not less than seven accounts that exist on Twitter alone to meet the President’s media and publicity needs, yet…

Anyway, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Twitter handle has been giving us (and countless other Nigerians) life for a while now. We wanted to be sure it was no hoax (or maybe we just wanted to keep it a secret) but it’s too much to enjoy alone so we thought we’d share some of our favourite tweets to have come out of that handle and whatever beautifully sarcastic, witty and heart-warmingly humorous mind that curates them\.

Enjoy!

Did you order bants?

 

What is a #BBNaija?

 

Game of Thrones references are sure winners

Proper engagement

Oshei! Men in Black 

 

Whistleblowing

Ha ha!

 

Tact x Sense of humour… winner combo!

 

Bad Hombres x Pop culture savvy

—————————————

No Fly Zone

We realise we have done a little over ten tweets or maybe a lot more. At this point you’re probably wondering who’s behind this account?

So here’s a bonus:

