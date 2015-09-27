10 Nigerian footballers who will never play for Super Eagles

Nigeria is blessed with lots of talented football players and some of them play for the best leagues and teams in the world.

While many have gotten to feature for the Super Eagles during the course of their careers, some others will never get to play for their fatherland.

We tale a look at some of these players, who may possibly never play for the Nigerian national team, due to their mixed roots and preference of their home countries.

1.Chuba Akpom

He is currently on loan at Hull City from Arsenal FC. The young striker, who was born to a Nigerian father and an English mother has represented England at various youth levels and has even hinted that he may never play for Nigeria.

When asked where he sees himself 5 years from now during a Q and A session on Twitter, he said: “Hopefully still playing for Arsenal and the England senior team too. I want to emulate the Arsenal legends.”

2.Jordan Ibe

The Liverpool FC winger is another footballer of Nigerian descent lost to England. Born Jordan Ashley Femi Ibe, he is a winger cum striker and has played his entire career at Anfield.

Ibe has represented England at various youth teams. Sunday Oliseh tried persuading him to play for the Super Eagles, however on 13 September, it was confirmed that Ibe had committed his international future to England.

3.David Alaba

David Olatokunbo Alaba was born in Vienna to a Filipino mother (a nurse) and a Nigerian father (a DJ and former rapper). He currently plays for Bayern Munich and the Austrian national football team.

Alaba was instrumental in Bayern’s treble winning team last season. He has played a multitude of roles, including central midfield, right and left wing. In October 2009, he was called up to the senior Austria national team for a match against France. He has since been capped 26 times by Austria. He is now arguably one of the best left backs in the world.

4.Ross Barkley

With a Nigerian paternal grandfather, he was eligible to represent Nigeria earlier in his career, but opted to represent his country of birth. He has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-19, under-20, under-21 and senior level.

He scored his first goal for England under-21’s on 13 August 2013, in a 6–0 win against Scotland.

Barkley was called up to the senior England squad in August 2013, and earned his first senior cap the following month, coming on as a substitute for Jack Wilshere in a 4–0 win in a World Cup qualifier against Moldova at Wembley.

5.Sidney Sam:

Born to a German mother and Nigerian father, Sam decided early on to represent his country of birth. After starring in Germany’s under-19 and under-20 teams, Sam made his senior international debut for Germany in a friendly game against Ecuador in Boca Raton, Florida. Sam was named to the 30-man provisional squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup by German national team manager, Joachim Löw.

6.Gabriel Agbonlahor

Gabriel Imuetinyan “Gabby” Agbonlahor (born 13 October 1986). Agbonlahor was born to a Nigerian father and a Scottish mother in Birmingham. His ancestry qualifies him to play for Scotland or Nigeria at international level, but he chose to play for his homeland of England.

Agbonlahor is a product of Aston Villa’s Academy and still plays for the club. He is also Aston Villa’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer. On 19 November , he made his international debut against Germany. He played for 76 minutes. Since then he has earned only three caps for the English national team.

7.Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor

Adebayor was born in Togo to Nigerian parents and plays for Tottenham Hotspurs in England and the Togolese National Team.

He’s previously played for AS Monaco, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Adebayor was voted African Player of the Year in 2008. He has played for Togo 57 times.

8.Nedum Onuoha

Chinedum “Nedum” Onuoha (born 12 November 1986) plays for Queens Park Rangers. He is a defender, usually used as a centre back, but he can also play at right back or left back. Born in Warri, Nigeria, Onuoha was brought up in Manchester, England.

In March 2007, Onuoha received an international call up from Nigeria, but announced he would like to represent England at full international level.

However, he has since admitted that he would play at the FIFA World Cup for Nigeria if he were to be called up. Onuoha has never been capped by England at international level.

9.Oguchi Onyewu

Oguchialu Chijioke “Oguchi” Onyewu is an American central defender who is currently a free agent. Onyewu’s parents moved to the United States from Nigeria to study in Washington, D.C. They are from the Igbo ethnic people of Nigeria. He made his first appearance for the senior national team on October 13, 2004, against Panama. Onyewu has been capped by USA 64 times. Oguchi still remains a free agent after Sporting announced the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

10.Dennis Aogo

Born to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Aogo grew up in Oberreut, a suburb in the south-west of Karlsruhe in Germany. Aogo is capable of playing either as a left back or as a defensive midfielder. He currently plays for FC Schalke 04 (on loan from Hamburger SV). Nigeria gave him the chance to play at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa but Aogo announced that he would only play for Germany.

He made his national team debut for Germany in a friendly match against Malta in a 3–0 victory on 13 May 2010, playing 79 minutes, before being replaced by Jérôme Boateng. He has been capped 12 times sand not much has been heard about him since then.

Comments

- Advertisement -