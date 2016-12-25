Crash an Owambe party, watch The Wedding Party + 8 more things you should do today

‘Tis the season for joyous merriment. The season to be extra, if you’re into that kind of jazz. Sadly, we have heard a lot of complaints about how it just doesn’t feel very “Christmassy” this year. It probably has something to do with all the funk we have been experiencing nationwide all year long – economically and otherwise.

Whatever the funk, Christmas is the perfect season to cure it. So we have gone ahead to prepare the most recession/insecurity-proof list of things you can do this Christmas.

Enjoy.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to an amazing coastal experience

Lagos is a coastal city and there’s been a lot of investment and energy spent by entrepreneurs on developing many beach resorts worthy to be called tourist attractions. Many of them are located in the Lekki/Epe/Ajah axis away from all the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

There’s no better time to take that mini holiday that the long weekend. If you are lucky, you may even find coupons for group visits being given away on social media.

2. Go see The Wedding Party

Have you been missing all the action from the biggest Nigerian Rom-Com currently showing all over Nigeria due to tight work schedule? The Christmas weekend has presented you with the best opportunity to get online and book that cinema ticket. We know you’ll want to watch it more than once so book to see it at least twice over the next few day. You’ll thank us later.

3. Finish the books you have been reading all year

Because you may never get the chance to after the holidays.

4. Explore the Parks of Lagos

The past administration in Lagos was just a little bit obsessed about greenery and parks. It was a little annoying when they started carving out all these little spaces along highways and revamping old play grounds around the State but today, it’s a different story. We are all the better for it.

If you are not about that movies and all you want is some peace and quiet away from your home, try Kanu Ndubuisi Park in Alausa or Row Park in Surulere. If you do not mind a little bit of music in the background, try Freedom Park along Old Hospital Road in Lagos Island. There’s also the Lekki Conservation Centre if you like the idea of some wild life and suspended bridges.

5. Please don’t try grocery shopping at the malls

Yes, this is a what-to-do list but this single “don’t” may save you from the worst heartbreak you will experience this Christmas. The festive period always comes with a shopping rush – different than any kind (Black Friday in America comes pretty close though).

If you love yourself and are not trying to spend Christmas on a queue, don’t take yourself anywhere near Shoprite -today, tommorow or the day after.

6. Fine dining

Of course. Just try places where you can book our reservations ahead. There’s no need to spend a good half of the night driving round town to find a good restaurant that isn’t full.

7. Visit your family and friends

The malls may be packed and restaurants may offer only over-priced foods but there’s one thing that the festive season always brings to Lagos -sanity on the roads and food in abundance.

You can be at least 99.9% sure that the roads will be free tomorrow. We have given the 0.1% odds of traffic because we are not God.

All you have to do is figure which friend or relative will throw the best barbecue party and get yourself there in your Sunday best.

8. Crash an Owambe party

There’s sure going to many of those happening over the holidays. If you are not sure where to find them, try the Sam Shonibare play ground in Surulere or the Landmark centre if you are about that Island life.

9. Host a Christmas party

This is a guaranteed to get you Christmas gifts if the prospects right now appear dim. We are joking. That’s the spirit of Christmas; plan a cook-out and invite friends over. ‘Tis the season to give!

10. Sleep in

Because when all else fails. Aside that, it has been a very stressful year and we all deserve some staycation with the least possible chances of anything or anyone ruining things for us.

