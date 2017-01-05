100 PDP supporters arrested in Jigawa over rally

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested over 100 supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at Bamaina, the home-town of a former Governor Sule Lamido for allegedly conducting a political rally without permission, The Guardian reports.

The spokesperson of the command, Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest during a local radio programme in Kano.

Jinjiri, dismissed allegations that they were arrested because they belonged to a political party.

“We don’t know whether they are PDP members, but we got an intelligence report that there were hundreds of youths who blocked the road linking Bauchi, Birnin Kudu and Baimaina town with local weapons such as sticks, cutlasses, swords and other dangerous weapons terrorising motorists.”

He said those arrested ought to have sought permission from the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Latunde Akintunde before holding a rally.

He added that those arrested were helping the police in investigation, stating that those found wanting would be charged to court and the innocent ones released.

