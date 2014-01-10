11 tips on how to get bigger boobs NATURALLY in days

by Oke Peter

Do not put your hands on your nipples when massaging your breasts…. You can pause occasionally to generate heat in your palms by rubbing your hands together.

Women who are not naturally endowed in the breast department may feel a little inadequate, especially since most men like women with ‘visible’ boobs.

Many small-breasted ladies, have resorted to breast augmentation surgery to correct this seeming defect. However, not only is there a high risk of contracting breast cancer after this surgery, some women have been left permanently dissatisfied with the results afterwards.

Others have turned to different breast enlargement drugs and creams, which manufacturers swear would increase the bust size in a few weeks or months. Unfortunately, some of these drugs come with their own damaging side effects as well.

Nevertheless, all hope is not lost. You can actually get bigger and fuller boobs naturally, without breast enlargement surgery or using harmful drugs. Here are 11 tips on how to make that happen:

1. Rub your hands together as fast and as much as you can. This activity will generate heat and energy. Stop when you feel extreme heat in your hands.

2. Put your hands on your breasts.

3. Start rubbing your breasts inwardly with your hands. Continue rubbing your warm hands around your breasts in a circular motion.

4. Do not put your hands on your nipples when massaging your breasts.

5. Circle your right breast with your right hand in a clockwise direction.

6. Your left hand should be moving an anti-clockwise direction around your left hand as you look down.

7. Do these circular rubs for at least 100 to 300 times in the morning after taking bath and repeat the same massage at night before you go to sleep.

8. Each circular rub should last for at least 2 seconds.

9. You can pause occasionally to generate heat in your palms by rubbing your hands together.

10. The complete 100 to 300 circular rubs should maximum 10 – 15 minutes.

11. Do this simple massage to increase a cup size within 30 days.

—————————-

Read more in HTMBL



Op-ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija.

Comments

- Advertisement -