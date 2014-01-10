11 tips on how to get bigger boobs NATURALLY in days

by Oke Peter
Women who are not naturally endowed in the breast department may feel a little inadequate, especially since most men like women with ‘visible’ boobs.
Many small-breasted ladies, have resorted to breast augmentation surgery to correct this seeming defect. However, not only is there a high risk of contracting breast cancer after this surgery, some women have been left permanently dissatisfied with the results afterwards.
Others have turned to different breast enlargement drugs and creams, which manufacturers swear would increase the bust size in a few weeks or months. Unfortunately, some of these drugs come with their own damaging side effects as well.
Nevertheless, all hope is not lost. You can actually get bigger and fuller boobs naturally, without breast enlargement surgery or using harmful drugs. Here are 11 tips on how to make that happen:
1. Rub your hands together as fast and as much as you can. This activity will generate heat and energy. Stop when you feel extreme heat in your hands.
2. Put your hands on your breasts.
3. Start rubbing your breasts inwardly with your hands. Continue rubbing your warm hands around your breasts in a circular motion.
4. Do not put your hands on your nipples when massaging your breasts.
5. Circle your right breast with your right hand in a clockwise direction.
6. Your left hand should be moving an anti-clockwise direction around your left hand as you look down.
7. Do these circular rubs for at least 100 to 300 times in the morning after taking bath and repeat the same massage at night before you go to sleep.
8. Each circular rub should last for at least 2 seconds.
9. You can pause occasionally to generate heat in your palms by rubbing your hands together.
10. The complete 100 to 300 circular rubs should maximum 10 – 15 minutes.
11. Do this simple massage to increase a cup size within 30 days.
I see. Another way is to have boys help out.
I’ve been using boob pop products for almost two months now and in that
little of time I have already experienced growth! I highly recommend
their products!!
What is the brand? ty
Comment:what da name of d product ?
Comment:what type of cream can i use for the massaging of my breast
Comment:whats d name of d nd how cn i get it
I’m only 14 but all the girls at my school have cleavage and big boobs my friend and I are flat chested a little and I’m asking for tips that work FAST! We are really insecure and we would like something popping!
jennifer catan fallow these steps everyday .
eat chicken, eggs, fruit yogurt ect. “health”.
exorcise arm circles and push ups, yoga and put your arms straight out to ur sides and hold them there as long as possible .
drink milk everyday and don’t drink coffee or pop!
message them ever 2 times a day :3 than if that don’t work do reaserch it worked on me im a 32 C .
Im 14 and im a c cup wow so if I do this haha
Hi, so I cannot get the book. I was wondering if you could tell me some more, like how many push up I do and how to massage. Also how long it took
Um I’m a cup A 30 and I’m very skinny I wear a corset to get curves I need help;(. !!!!!!!!!!
Hi, I’m really picky and skinny is there any way possible I can get bigger blobs fast and simple?
There are many natural ways to increase your bust size. This can be accomplished by certain exercises, eating nutrient rich foods and taking of various vitamins and minerals that can increase your breast size. There’s a free ebook to help get you started. Let me know if you’re interested.
I would like a free e book
I’m interested
Where to get this e-book ? Please tell me still a A cup after having one boy still small boobs n 21 yrs old
What’s it called???
Am in for et
I tried that and it actually works
Guys could do that while sex ; )
u people should ask ur boyfrndz help naw
Comment: Am hoping to see a big boobs on my chest
Comment:I have tired dis so many tyms
bt did nt work 4 me so I need a very FAST nd easy method.plsssss
Comment: my case is very critical I need argent help plsss
Comment:is not working for me and its killing my spirit
Comment:please ℓ̊ really need help
Comment: pls guys I need help. am 16 and I still have a flat chest, I tried doing the 30 day massage but I stopped at the 28 day because I didn’t see any result am so frustrated. pls I need a fast method.
I AM EXTRA BOY FRM ANAMBRA I CAN BE A HELPER
Comment:I need d e book
Comment:i am 20 years old and my breast size is very small.plz tell me wat lotion or oil to use.i am also very interested in the ebook.plz help itz so embarrassing
Comment:i am 20 and mt breast size is very small.I really need help.Plz tel me which lotion or oil i can use during the massage and where i can get it.I am hjn Buea Cameroon.thank u