11-year-old Lil' P is not too young to be #TheNextBigThing, yes?

by Wilfred Okiche

Lil’ P might be all of eleven years but he has the confidence of a veteran. This child prodigy shares his musical journey with us and tells us why he’s not too young to be the next big thing.

Describe yourself in one sentence

My name is Lil’ P and I am eleven years old.

What kind of music do you do?

I do rap music.

Where does your inspiration come from?

Inspiration comes from God and from my hood.

What are your educational qualifications?

I am in secondary school now and will be sitting for my junior WASSCE in a few months.

How long have you been doing music?

I started singing at the age of five but I started rap music after listening to a lot of Da Grin’s Songs (may his soul rest in peace) so rap music is something I started after his death.

What has been your biggest musical gig so far?

Performing on stage with the likes of 9ice, Terry G, DJ Zeez, Tiwa Savage, P-Square, the Choc Boiz, Mo’hits crew to mention a few. It has been wonderful all the way and I must say a big thank you to God and my manager DJ Reality. I have been able to perform on stages many big artistes only dream of.

Does your family support your music?

Most definitely. My family gave me a lot of support and the chance to do what I love doing from the first day.

Who are your role models?

All good artistes that have come, those still upcoming and those that have gone, especially Da Grin.

Have you tried out for a reality talent hunt show?

No. The streets is watching.

Where do you see yourself in ten years?

Most definitely. By His grace, I will be the biggest rapper in the world.

How do you combine schooling with music?

Honestly it has not been easy but with God, all things are possible.

How do you intend to achieve success in the recording industry?

By taking one step after the other, paying my dues, putting in a lot of hard work and praying to God for success.

When can the public share your music?

Right now, everyone in Kwara state (and) people in neighbouring environs have been enjoying my songs. You would not believe how much people scream at the mention of my name or to see me perform. So soon enough, the rest of the world will hear from me.