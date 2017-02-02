112 people died in accidental bombing of IDPs camp – Army

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said the death toll of the accidental bombing of Rann IDPs camp has risen to 112.

Head of the operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor said “statistics show that 112 persons died from that incident and 97 others were wounded.”

The Doctors Without Borders had earlier said the number of dead people may be as high as 170.

Chairman of the Kala-Balge local government area, in which Rann is located, went further, telling reporters 234 people had been buried and two more had died in hospital.

