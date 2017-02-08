116 Nigerians killed in South Africa in 2 years – FG

The Federal Government says 116 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa Government in the last two years.

The Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this on Tuesday when she visited the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lulu Mnguni, in Abuja.

- Advertisement -



Dabiri-Erewa told Mnguni that those who killed a Nigerian, Tochukwu Nnadi, in December last year should be brought to book.

She added that the South African Government must bring an end to extra judicial killings and xenophobic attacks on immigrants in the country.

The presidential aide said, “The last time we came here was on a sad note, we are here again on another sad note, but you have made very good comment about the fact that we need to work together to stop what is going on anywhere in Africa.

“We are worried about the criminalisation of immigrants especially among ourselves and we are worried in particular about the criminalisation of Nigerian migrants in South Africa.”

Speaking further she said any Nigerian who contravened South African law should be punished, and not killed by jungle justice.

She said, “Yes, some do commit crimes and they deserved to be punished, but the extrajudicial killings worried us. In the last two years, 116 Nigerians had been killed in South Africa and according to statistics, 63 per cent of them were killed by the police and we hope that the death of the Nigerian who died on the 29th of December, 2016, would get justice in the hands of the South African authorities because I know you will and I believe you will.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments