12 Nigerian songs influenced by Ghanaian sounds – Mr Eazi (WATCH)

Afropop singer, Mr Eazi has listed 12 Nigerian songs influenced by Ghanaian sounds in a recent interview with MTV Base.

The singer recently came under fire for insinuating that Nigerian music was heavily influenced by Ghanaian sounds on Twitter.

Mr Eazi however apologized afrr Nigerians made their displeasure known.

In this interview, the singer also revealed he had been immensely pressured to pick between Ghana and Nigeria.

Some of the songs influenced by Ghanaian sounds according to the singer include, Patoranking’s ‘My Woman My Everything’ and ‘No kissing’, ‘Soft work’ by Falz, Reekado Banks’ ‘Your problem’ among others.

Watch:

Comments