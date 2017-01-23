The News Blog

13-year-old boy killed in recent Kaduna attack

A 13-year-old boy, Yahaya Musa was killed over the weekend in the latest violence in Kaduna State.

The tragic incident occurred in Zankan village, a Fulani settlement in Kaura Local Government Area of the state when gunmen in an unidentified car opened fire on the residents, injuring five persons in the process.

“The gunmen came in a car and opened fire on residents of the village. They killed a 13-year-old boy and injured five others, who are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Platuea State,” a witness said.

The witness called to do all within its power to secure the lives and property of citizens, especially Fulani, “before they are wiped out.”

Spokesman of the command, Mr Aliyu Usman, confirmed the attack.

