$16.4 million is the amount that Stella Oduah does not owe anybody | The numbers that mattered this week

$16.4 million and N100.5 million – The amount of money allegedly owed by former Minister, Stella Oduah for which a Federal High Court this week restrained the former minister from withdrawing any monies domiciled with 21 banks across the country although she has said that she owes no such amount.

105,920 – Is the number of retirees that the National Pensions Commission (PENCOM) says that the Federal Government owes 705 billion to.

NGN 1.094 trillion -Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Tuesday said between January and September last year, the Federal Government spent N1.094 trillion on debt servicing

17 – exotic vehicles were recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a warehouse of the former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde located on Nnamdi Azikwe Street in Kaduna State.

NGN 57.9 billion -The Federal Government says it has recovered the whopping sum of NGN 57.9 billion well as $666.676 US dollars in its anti-corruption war.

21 – Twenty one persons were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Monday morning in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

3500 – The Rivers State Police Command said 3500 Police officers have been deployed to man today’s legislative rerun election in the state.