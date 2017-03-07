171 Nigerians return from Libya

171 Nigerians, comprising 95 females, including 12 girls, and 76 males, returned to the country from Libya on Tuesday.

They were received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos by officials of Nigeria Immigration Service, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and some other agencies.

The plane landed around 4:15pm.

Last week, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, had said 180 Nigerians were being expected.

Three-hundred and- fourteen Nigerians have been forced to return to the country within two weeks, as a result of the harrowing experience in Libya.