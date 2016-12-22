19-year-old University of Ibadan student wins Mr. University Africa competition [PHOTOS]

19-year-old Petroleum Engineering student of the University Of Ibadan, Damilola Babola beat 19 other finalists from different schools in Africa to win the 2016 Mr. University Africa.

Clinching the first position and the title for Mr. University Africa-Nigeria is Kerry Gideon of Madonna University Elele.

Other Kings and winners includes representatives of University Of Nigeria Nsukka, Micheal Chinedum,Yabatech, Niyi David (Mr University Africa continental), UNILAG, Victor James, Unizikand the Mr. University Africa ambassador, Israel from Kwame Nkrumah University Ghana.

