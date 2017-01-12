2 Army officers killed by IEDs in Borno

The Nigerian Army has lost a captain and a lieutenant during a counter-attack against terrorist group, Boko Haram on Thursday, Premium Times reports.

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the terrorist group went off at the Golgore River Bank in Damboa Local Government Area in central Borno State at about 11:15 a.m.

The counter-attack was by the Nigerian Army 27 Brigade Task Force in response to last Saturday attack on soldiers in Buni Yadi, Yobe State.

It was also learnt that wheel of a T-72 armoured tank used by the troops was also damaged.

It was also reported that the troops have retreated to the 27 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Buni Yadi.

