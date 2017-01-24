2 UNILAG students arrested for attacking VC

The Lagos police have arrested two students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for allegedly attacking the Vice Chancellor.

Commissioner of the police in the state, Fatai Owoseni, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday said the students were arrested for plotting to disrupt the institution’s convocation week.

- Advertisement -



In a related development, Owoseni said three secondary school students were arrested in Ikoyi for alleged involvement in cult activities.

He said the students were arrested over a supremacy battle over a girlfriend related matter.

“We have invited the parents of the three students for discussion.

“Although they are minors, the three students will be prosecuted because they were found with dangerous weapons.

“They will face the same law adult accused of similar crime face while the remaining students and their parents will be counselled by the police,” Mr. Owoseni said.

- Advertisement -



Comments