2 UNILAG students graduate with 5.0 CPGA

Two students of the University of Lagos have graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 in the 2015/16 academic session.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Rahamon Bello, who stated this during the 2016/2017 matriculation on Friday, named the two students as: Miss Taiwo Bankole and Miss Ajoke Omotuyi.

It will be recalled that Ayodele Dada made a 5.0 CGPA from the university in the 2014/2015 academic session.
Acording to Bello, both students are from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Science and the Department of Systems Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, respectively.

“Both students, females, had also posted a `perfect score’ of 5.00 CGPA, thus matching the record set by Dada in 2014/2015 academic session,’’ he said.

