2015 election: EFCC indicts 202 INEC officials

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the final report of an administrative panel set up to review the indictment of 202 of its personnel by the EFCC would be released next week.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of the South-South, May Agbamuche-Mbu, said during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

She said the accused officials will know their fate next week.

According to her, the 202 INEC personnel whose names appeared on the EFCC’s report were drawn from 14 states.

On the Rivers re-run, Mbu said 29 officials have been recommended for disciplinary measures.

She said that the cases involving the indicted members of staff were before the commission’s disciplinary committee.

Agbamuche-Mbu added that the commission had fulfilled its promise to overhaul its office in Rivers State.

She said all the affected members of staff would be redeployed out of Rivers State immediately.