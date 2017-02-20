2017 budget: Lawmakers won’t allow Buhari to be humiliated – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Monday said lawmakers will not allow President Muhammadu Buhari to be humiliated in the ongoing deliberations over the 2017 proposed budget.

He said this while addressing a round-table on the N7.29 trillion budget proposal organised by governors on the platform of the APC in Abuja.

“I must say that the APC as the party with majority in the National Assembly will not allow Mr. President and the APC as the ruling political party to be humiliated or defeated on its budget priorities as we are all part of the same government,” Dogara said.

He said lawmakers are very sensitive about constituency matters irrespective of party affiliation.

“It is however, important to stress that on budget matters members of the National Assembly tend to be very sensitive to their constituency representational functions, irrespective of party,” he said.

Dogara updated the governors on the progress so far made by the National Assembly in the ongoing debates about the 2017 budget.

He promised that the passage and implementation of the budget will be transparent.

