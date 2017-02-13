2017 budget: N’Assembly, Adeosun, Udoma, 57 others to meet on Monday

The National Assembly will meet the Minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma and 57 others on Monday over the 2017 budget.

Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas said the idea was part of efforts to reform the budgeting process.

He said the meeting was to hear the views and input of the civil society on the N7.29trn budget.

Namdas said, “This hearing is being carried out jointly by the Senate and the House of Representat0ives’ Committees on Appropriation. Essentially, we want to hear the views of as many segments of the society as possible, on the content of the budget. Many stakeholders, including those from the civil society, are coming with their views.

“This process, which was initiated by the House, will speed up the passage of the budget because we want to avoid all those controversies that trailed the 2016 budget.

“Let Nigerians come and give their input on the budget, let them also appreciate the power of appropriation, which lies with the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives.”

Others expected to be at the public hearing include Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Works, Housing, Power, Babatunde Fashola; and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

Namdas also spoke on the 18 bills passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

“These bills passed by the National Assembly, 17 of them came from the House and the Senate gave their concurrence in compliance with the bi-cameral legislature that we operate in Nigeria,” he said.

He said 10 other bills passed by the National Assembly were still pending before the President.

