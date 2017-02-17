2019: APGA not interested in mega party alliance

by Dolapo Adelana

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Friday in Abuja said it was not interested in forming any alliance or merging with any political party ahead of 2019 general elections. National Director of Publicity of the party, Mr. Ifeanacho Oguejiofor, said the issue of merger was never on the cards.

He said, “APGA is still very much around. We have not closed shop; I wish to reiterate that the issue of merger with other political parties is not on the agenda of All Progressives Grand Alliance.

“When people talk about mega party merger talk with APGA, I just laugh at what the mega is all about? APGA is mega on its own and accommodates all, so we don’t need it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are not interested in any mega party; our concern at the moment is to galvanise, re-strategise, restructure and reinvent APGA.

“This is to make it capable of winning future elections in the 36 states of Nigeria, including the FCT and most especially, the forthcoming Lagos state local government election in June.

“But, that does not mean that our effort is only in Lagos state; we are building bridges across board, the entire federation. The party is working; we are not sleeping.”

