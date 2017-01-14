The News Blog

204 people killed in Southern Kaduna crisis – NEMA

The National Emergency Agency (NEMA) on Friday said 204 lives have been lost to the crisis in Southern Kaduna between Fulani herds-men and the natives in the past few months.

NEMA North West zonal Coordinator, Musa Ilella said the casualty figure was for Kafanchan and Chikun LGAs affected by the crisis.

He said the figure covers October, November and December, 2016 and early January, 2017.

“Four districts in Kafanchan LGA namely: Linte,Goska,Dangoma and Kafanchan town recorded 194 deaths. Chikun LGA on the other hand recorded about 10 deaths, making a total of 204 so far,” he said.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai had said the attacks were being carried out by foreign Fulani herdsmen who were avenging attacks on their cattle in the past.

The Catholic Church in its report however put the casualty figure at 808 as of December 2016.

