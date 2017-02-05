21 Biafra agitators detained for 10 years without trial – BNG

The Biafra National Guard (BNG), a pro-Biafra group has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Salami (SAN), over the continued detention of 21 members of the group without trial since 2007, The Sun reports.

According to the petition, signed by BNG Public Relations Officer, Ruben Okoro, the 21 agitators have been incarcerated in Onitsha and Awka prisons for the last 10 years without an option of bail.

Okoro accused the State Department of Public Prosecution and Judges of unduly prolonging the case through long adjournments.

According to the petition, those detained are: Innocent Orji, Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Ezekwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.

Others are Uche Idikaigbo, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Ama Onuh, Chukwuebuka Ikenwa, Onyekachi Orji, Okwudiri Bassey, Chima Asor and Chinwendu Irondi.

The group, called on the AGF to investigate the matter.

The petition read in part, “Since 2007 till today, none of the detainees have been given audience, fair hearing, justice and judgment. We want you to investigate the DPP and Judges for their regular absence in court which has resulted in prolonged adjournments as a delay tactic to frustrate the detainees and make them languish in prisons on awaiting trial.

“Now almost all of them have lost heir parents, children and relations and could not witness their burial ceremonies. For instance, one of the detained Biafran, Innocent Orji, lost his father in 2012 and his mother in 2016”, it further lamented.

