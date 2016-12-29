Only 22 days to go! Here are the top 10 photos of President Obama’s years as US president

The day is upon us. 20 January, 2017 and we will say goodbye to the first black President of the United States of America.

He served for eight years and has been more, much more than the man who rewrote black history. For many Americans, Barack Obama’s leadership choices could have been way better, could have been everything he promised during his first election campaign in 2008 but a section of America, the African Americans will forever have the man to thank for helping them and generations to come to see themselves differently.

Barack Obama did not set out to be America’s messiah. He said to his wife, Michelle when she asked him what he could accomplish when he won the election, “The day I take the oath of office, the world will look at us differently. And millions of kids across this country will look at themselves differently. That alone is something.

Has he achieved this in the last eight years? Question to ponder on, but let’s take a look at 10 photos that will eternally make us thank the heavens for giving America and indeed, the rest of the world a man like Barack.

 

This photo was taken in 2013 while he sat at the Resolute Desk in the Oval office performing presidential duties late into the night

 

President Barack Obama and his best buddy, Vice President Joe Biden. The two have grown enviable friendship over the last eight years.
Barack and Michelle Obama in a family portrait with daughters, Sasha and Malia in 2011. The girls are grown now and have attempted to live as un-presidential as possible

 

It never matters who is watching…Barack and Michelle enjoy the best PDA moments. This was in an elevator after an inaugural ball in 2009
President Barack Obama takes time off for a basketball game with Congress members and Cabinet secretaries
One of many photos where president Barack Obama shows that he loves the little ones…and he knows how to make them smile too
With German chancellor, Angela Merkel just before a group picture

 

Errr, Mr President?
President Barack Obama embraces a victim of the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. He will be remembered for being very compassionate and never afraid to show his emotions publicly.
2009 in Baghdad as he is received by US troops. Barack loves his fistbumps!

