Only 22 days to go! Here are the top 10 photos of President Obama’s years as US president

The day is upon us. 20 January, 2017 and we will say goodbye to the first black President of the United States of America.

He served for eight years and has been more, much more than the man who rewrote black history. For many Americans, Barack Obama’s leadership choices could have been way better, could have been everything he promised during his first election campaign in 2008 but a section of America, the African Americans will forever have the man to thank for helping them and generations to come to see themselves differently.

Barack Obama did not set out to be America’s messiah. He said to his wife, Michelle when she asked him what he could accomplish when he won the election, “The day I take the oath of office, the world will look at us differently. And millions of kids across this country will look at themselves differently. That alone is something.”

Has he achieved this in the last eight years? Question to ponder on, but let’s take a look at 10 photos that will eternally make us thank the heavens for giving America and indeed, the rest of the world a man like Barack.

