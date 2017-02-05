2baba protest: Don’t repress Nigerians, Ezekwesili tells Buhari, Osinbajo

Co-convener of The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to empathise with Nigerians instead of repressing them.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Ezekwesili called on the presidency to rethink its policies.

“Mr. Pres @MBuhari Mr. VP @ProfOsinbajo When the people of your Land CRY OUT in PAIN saying, “Lighten our yoke”, you listen NOT REPRESS,” Ezekwesili tweeted.

“Mr. Pres @MBuhari Mr. VP @ProfOsinbajo The people of your Land are CRYING OUT in PAIN. Ask God for WISDOM to GIVE THEM A GOOD ANSWER.

“Mr. Pres @MBuhari Mr. VP @ProfOsinbajo Your Govt CANNOT SECURE YOUR CITIZENS THAT WANT TO GATHER AND SPEAK THEIR PAIN TO YOU? Haba. Haba.

“Mr. Pres @MBuhari Mr. VP @ProfOsinbajo Allow the people of your Land CRY OUT their pain on Monday. LISTEN, EMPATHIZE & RETHINK POLICIES.”

It will be recalled that on Saturday, popular musician Innocent Idibia a.k.a. 2baba cancelled his planned #IStandWithNigeria protests.

However, Enough Is Enough says the protests will go on as planned despite Tuface’s decision to pull out.

