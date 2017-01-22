Sponsored, The News Blog

2baba and Tekno lead stellar cast for Eargasm: An evening of classic tunes and pleasant surprises

A line-up made in sonic heaven, a collection of the timeless classics, an enthralling production served in the premium ambience of the prestigious Eko Convention Centre delivers one result – EARGASM!

Headlined by the legend 2Baba and the hottest superstar on the continental scene Tekno, Eargasm: An Evening of Classic Tunes & Pleasant Surprises, is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre.

Adekule Gold, Timi Dakolo, Yinka Davies, Niyola, Kelly Hansome, Acetune, a capella group, Chord and the ever-effervescent Sir Shina Peters make up the line-up of top class vocalists gearing up to mesmerize the guests with soul-stirring performances at what is designed to be a premium concert experience for the grown and sexy in the season of love. The host for the event is Bovi and DJ Neptune will work the wheels.

The event will open with red carpet and cocktails at 7.00PM.

Tickets are priced at VIP for N20, 000; VVIP Silver (table for 10) at N1, 000, 000; VVIP Gold Table for N1, 500, 000 and VVIP Platinum Table for N2, 000, 000.

Tickets are available online at www.ariiyatickets.com , www.quickteller.com and www.naijatickets.com

Eargasm is packaged by Nigeria’s leading hospitality brand, Eko Hotel and Suites in partnership with Buckwyld Media Network, frontline production and content company responsible for hugely successful projects like 2face: Fortified, Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless, Star Music: The Trek, #GetItTogether and Jos Chillin’.

Follow conversation on social media: use #ExperienceEargasm

