2face announces nationwide protest against govt policies

Pop singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face has announced he would be leading a nationwide protest against “obnoxious policies” of the Federal Government.

2face took to his Instagram page to announce that the protest will hold on Sunday, February 5 and organized by Nigeria First.

He wrote, “A call for good governance. A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide. A call for nationwide protests as we say no to the Executive, no to legislatures, no to judiciary… You have all failed us.

“We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people.

“We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.

“There’s need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail,”

2face had launched a campaign during the electoral period which he called “Vote, not fight”.

