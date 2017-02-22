3 inconsistencies in the Buhari vacation story so far

President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power in 2015 having presented himself to Nigerians as the most sincere we had never had.

It’s hard to believe that we revolted against the status quo only to come full circle to leaders who’d tell lies straight to our faces – all 250 million of us (or all uncensored figure, if you please).

The President has been away from Nigeria since the 19th of January on the assurance that he was going on vacation for 10 working days. That is all we can say is true right. Well, he also sent letters and met with a number of his favourites but since the 19th, we have noticed how stories have changed slowly, but they changed still and we noticed;

That he was going on a vacation. From the 23rd of January

“I wish to inform the Distinguished Senate that I will be away n a short medical vacation from Monday, January, 23 to February 6th, 2017″ as contained in the President’s February 19th letter informing the Senate (and Nigerians) for the first time of his intention to travel on a vacation.

However, the President travelled on the 19th, the same day the letter was sent to the Senate. He met with service chiefs at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport at the end of which he asked the famous question: “What’s wrong with going on vacation? Didn’t I go last year at the same time?’’

That he was going to return on the 5th of February

There’s absolutely no need to dwell on this. Having travelled two days earlier than he promised, it was our own misgiving that we believed he was really going to keep his word on his return. Nevertheless, he assured Nigerians he was going to return for sure on the 5th. The medical check up he referred to in his letter of notification to the Senate sounded routine enough for him to have known when he was going to get his “test results” back.

His reason for extending his leave.

The President on the 5th of February when we expected him to return to the country, sent a letter informing the Senate of his intention to extend his vacation indefinitely because he’d been advised by his doctors that he waits to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended to him.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.”

This week, however – after media aide, Garba Shehu, had told us to get ready to see the President in flesh anytime soon – the Presidency released a letter finally explaining the reason why he extended his leave. In this new letter, the explanation reads:

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.” Needing more rest is far different than waiting for test results from doctors. All of these inconsistencies point to only one conclusion and it’s not just the fact that the Presidency has not been straight with us. The little inconsistent stories only further fuel the rumours about the dire nature of whatever his health conditions are. But we have been assured time and time again that he is well and chatty and witty; hale and hearty too. So we’ll believe it.

