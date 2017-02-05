These are the 3 rules that Trump’s success has not yet ruined for us

Tough times never last but tough people do

We say this and hear this so often we may have become desensitised to the potency that lies within those words. However, no one has reminded us in recent times more of how true the words are than Donald Trump. Let’s take this his absolutely Ludacris immigration ban for example. Two Fridays ago, the man decided that the most important thing to do to save the lives of his American people and keep them safe is to place a ban on predominantly muslim countries whose citizens have never actually been implicated in terrorism attacks against America (okay, this is not the article about how stupid Trump’s ban is).

His action has led to such stunningly impressive protests across the noard in America. People have been camped outside airports around America everyday, protesting, thousands of Uber users deleted their app because the company continued a partnership with the government, States have sued, Silicon Valley is scared and threatning, a Washingtion DC Attorney-General lost his job for challenging the ban in his district, a Seattle Judge has even declared the ban illegal and ordered a nationwide lift and Trump himself has faced a ban from entering the United Kingdom for his action. Through it all the man still believes he is right and the overturn of his order is the only thing that is ridiculous in this matter.

He is so tough, he believes that all these people against him are the ones who do not know better and he’s going to show them. Through all of the resistance, Trump’s ban stayed until two days ago. And despite the the restoration to normalcy that the court judgment has brought, there’s no doubt that Trump is cooking up a stormy return still.

Basically, Trump is a manwho gets his way by weathering the storm. And when you come out strong, people will forgive all your monstrousities. Paul Ryan is a testament to this fact.

Success is where preparation meets opportunity

2017 will be remembered for all times as the year of the anti-establishment but the storm was brewing long before then. Nigerians voted out the establishment in 2015, for instance.

Trump’s victory at the polls last year rests heavily on the tidal wave of change and to prove the incredibly true quote that: “what will kill you will not look like you”, Donald Trump beat the democrats at their of game of “change”.

Americans may not have sensed it but what Donald Trump saw and took up was an evident frustration among a sizeable population with the status quo. Poor, white Americans had already been looking for how to express their frustrations with the urbane community of Americans who seem to be getting the cake at their expense and Trump gave them a voice. But he would never have been able to if he’d not lived his own life in preparation for the moment when they needed that voice. He’s came prepatred by not being prepared – the Americans wanted someone from outside the circle: “here I am, I haven’t tried one day of my life to be a real leader” Trump’s face spewed.

The Americans wanted social media savvy, he redefined the core element of being a social media user – being petty. He responded to every single thing that didn’t need a response and gave people something to talk about. His Twitter account must have become more important than traditional media at some point in the campaign. Trump came ready. He is still always ready.

Again, from another angle – religion. Americans have always laid claim to the blessings of God without being invested in the religiousness that comes with that claim. America’s democracy was anchored by its founding fathers on religion and there were scriptured backups even for slavery.

Donald Trump, probably the most irreligious person ever in America’s presidential history ran for office and won on some of the most religiously motivated sentiments of all time.Sentiments he’s held most of his life.

If these worked for Trump, how about we start to re-evaluate how it all works?