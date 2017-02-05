These are the 3 rules that Trump’s success has not yet ruined for us

To fully get the gist of this post, you may have to catch up with our starting point here. But the gist is simple: Trump is shattering all the rules we have held dear about success. At the end of that last post, we were so sad that the American President’s success so far has broken all the rules we know about being successful.

However, we have dwelled a little more on this subject. Now, we have managed to come up with three that he has not only avoided ruining for us but in fact, has confirmed.

Here we go:

Fortune favours the brave

If this is not the definition of Trump’s success, we don’t know what is. The man literally defied all of us, including the 3 million people who cost him the popular vote. And 3 million is no small number. In fact, Hillary’s win by that number is as much of a testament to her popularity and it is a proof of Donald Trump’s bravery. Very few people are left in the world today who will take on the challenge of finding a means of defeating 300,000 people chanting “boos” at them talk less of three million who are ready to vote against them. Trump did this.

So, there you go guys. Bravery has its own rewards.

