3 south-east governors planning to join APC – Okorocha

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has disclosed they three governors from the South-East are preparing to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha disclosed this at a meeting of all APC leaders in the zone held at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) on Saturday.

- Advertisement -



Those at the meeting included Ken Nnamani, Emeka Offor, Ifeanyi Araraume, George Moughalu, Tony Eze, Ebuka Onunkwo, Jombo Offor, Eze Madumere, members of the National Working Committee of APC, as well as other prominent politicians from the zone.

Okorocha said the governors have been in touch with him and are planning to join the APC soon.

The governor said the zone stand more chance now that its leaders are united under the APC.

“Now that Igbo leaders are together in APC, Nigerians will hear us.

“There is a vaccum of leadership in the South-East APC. I am a Governor. My brothers Chris Ngige and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu are ministers,” he said.

Okorocha also named former Senate President, Ken Nnamani who recently joined the party as leader of the APC in the South-East.

He said, “Hence the importance of Ken Nnamani coming at this time. I declined leadership of Ndi-Igbo in APC.

“With Ken Nnamani, the question of who is the leader of APC in the Southeast has been answered. Ken Nnamani is the leader of APC in the South-East.”

He added, “Senator Nnamani should then work with other leaders like Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Jim Nwobodo and a host of others to give Ndi-Igbo Political direction.

“Those who have joined the Party or who want to join should do so to build the Party and not to cause Confusion. APC is the right Party for the Igbo and the only Party that can guarantee Igbo Presidency”.

He said, “We are going to support President Muhammadu Buhari for the eight years he is going to lead the nation.

“This is the time for Ndi-Igbo to come and work together. We are also going to use the Anambra election to show that APC has arrived Southeast.

“The Igbo played bad politics in 2015. Today we have lost a lot. We are not anywhere because of our bad politics.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments