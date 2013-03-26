3 unexposed secrets of how to make a woman fall in love with you?

by Feathers

Do you want to know how to make a woman fall in love with you? I know there is tons of information out there regarding how to make a woman fall in love with you but what I'm going to reveal to you today is authentic, insightful and will help you get closer to your goal of finding the woman of your dreams.

In order to make a woman fall in love with you first, you must know these 3 important things about women:

Women have horrible character judgment.

You can be the greatest man in the world, what is a woman is not ready for love or simply is not interested in you, she will reject your advances. Often men chase after material things such as cars, clothes and jewelry only to discover that actually attract the opposite of what they are seeking in a woman.

To be quite honest, material things don't truly matter to a woman who has your best interest at heart. Material things only matter to a woman who is trying to use you.

Women do not know what they truly want in a man.

Women often say we want a man who is strong, caring, rich, good listener, good lover, good father, and romantic etc. Even if we get a man who has all the qualities that we desire we will still be unsatisfied. Sometimes women unintentionally sabotage a great relationship or companionship because we believe a man with all the qualities that we want are too good to be true or we realize that man is too good for who we are at the moment.

Women fall in love very easily.

Getting a woman to fall in love with you is extremely easy. Women fall in love so easily 9/10 we are already in love with you before you even try to get us to do so. The majority of women begin to plan in the future with you (rather good or bad) in their minds as soon as the first date. We wonder about things like intimacy, marriage and life with you overall which is why you may feel like certain women are moving way too fast in the beginning. If we really like you, we'll have it all mapped out way before you do.

Final Thoughts

Get comfortable being uncomfortable with women. Women have just as much of a hard time figuring ourselves as men. All women are crazy and complicated. Happiness will come from your ability to find a woman who's flaws are worth dealing with who thinks that your flaws are worth dealing with.

