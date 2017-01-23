30 police officers sue Buhari, police over ‘influenced’ retirement

Thirty senior police officers have challenged their retirement in 2016 at the National Industrial Court, Abuja.

The officers are insisting that their retirement was ‘influenced’.

They are asking the court to interpret certain parts of the constitution binding on the police service commission and its retirement processes.

The officers sued President Muhammadu Buhari, attorney-general of the federation and inspector-general of police.

The Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force are also co-defendants in the suit.

While in acting capacity, Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, allegedly wrote to the presidency to retire 30 senior officers.

It was also alleged that the officers, all from the rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of police, were eventually retired at the instance of the IGP.

Counsel to the officers, U. Pius said all the defendants failed to appear before the court even though they were served notices.

However, the court’s records showed that only one defendant, the president, was served notice.

The presiding judge, Rakiya Haastrup adjourned the case till February 22.

