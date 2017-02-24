By StaffWriter6 February 24, 2017 $330,000 fraud: Appeal Court affirms ex-Lagos Court registrar’s 10-year imprisonment Home » Latest » The News Blog » $330,000 fraud: Appeal Court affirms ex-Lagos Court registrar’s 10-year imprisonment Tags$330000Appeal CourtFread AjuduaIshaya BamaiyiJustice Lateef Lawal-AkapoOluronke Rosulu Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website Previous articleFG doing all it can to protect poultry industry – Osinbajo Loading... Loading...