35 Russian diplomats, 1240 Boko Haram suspects | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

1,240 – The number of suspected Boko Haram terrorists arrested by the Nigerian Army in a mop-up operation carried out in Sambisa Forest.

35 – The United States government expelled this number of Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian compounds in the US following the hack of the DNC.

50,000 – FG announced that this number of ghost workers have been removed from its payroll saving the country N200billion.

N80bn – According to the Minister of Communications, MTN has paid this amount out of the N330bn fine imposed on it for not deactivating over five million unregistered SIM cards.

N170m – APC chieftain, Brig. Gen Jafaru Isa returned this sum of money to the EFCC, as part of the $2bn arms funds looted by former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Comments

- Advertisement -