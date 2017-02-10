350 mosques hold special prayers for Buhari in Borno

Imams of 350 Juma’at mosques in Borno State on Friday led worshippers to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari who is vacationing in the UK.

Chief Imam of the state, Laisu Ahmed had made the request after receiving a letter from governor Kashim Shetimma.

William Naga, chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno, also got a copy of the letter titled, ‘Request for Intensification of prayers for the complete recovery of Mr President’.

“Last night, Governor Kashim Shettima directed me to write and sign letters requesting the Chief Imam and the CAN to kindly request Imams of all Jumma’at mosques and leading pastors in all churches across Borno state to lead Muslim and Christian worshipers today (Friday) and coming Sunday, to intensify prayers for the quick and full recovery of our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari,” read the letter signed by Mustapha Fannarambe, Borno commissioner for religious affair.

“We believe any good Nigerian living in Borno is already praying for the president, this is why we requested for the prayers to be intensified.”

He said prayers were also offered in IDPs camps where juma’at services take place.

“The prayers started today with Jumma’at mosques and we have monitored some here in Maiduguri and Jere and I was informed there were similar prayers in other Jumma’at mosques in Biu, Bayo, Shani, Kwaya-Kusar were residents were never internally displaced and places like Gwoza, Konduga, Monguno, Damboa, Dikwa, Askira, Kaga and many other parts of the state,” Fannarambe said in a statement.

“Prayers were offered in IDP camps where Jumma’at services take place because all the camps have citizens that include existing Imams of Jumma’at Mosques in different parts of the state affected by the insurgency.

“From our estimation, not less than 350 Jumma’at Mosques are currently functional out of 542 that we have across the state. I actually attended one of the Friday prayers in Maiduguri while Governor Shettima went to Bama with the visiting minister of environment.”

