4 dead as farmers, herdsmen clash in Niger community

A clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sabon Daga community of Bosso local government area of Niger state on Tuesday has led to the death of 4 people.

According to witnesses, the insistence of the farmers that the herdsmen will not be allowed access to farmland led to the clash.

It was learnt that there were casualties on both sides.

The clash followed an attack on Angwa Umadi Village in Shiroro local government area by cattle rustlers killing one and injuring 15 others.

Niger state Police Command Public Relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident.

“Four corpses have been recovered, but security operatives are still combing the bushes around the area because the incident just happened and there could be more casualty,” he said.

