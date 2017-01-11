The News Blog

4 dead as farmers, herdsmen clash in Niger community

A clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sabon Daga community of Bosso local government area of Niger state on Tuesday has led to the death of 4 people.

According to witnesses, the insistence of the farmers that the herdsmen will not be allowed access to farmland led to the clash.

It was learnt that there were casualties on both sides.

The clash followed an attack on Angwa Umadi Village in Shiroro local government area by cattle rustlers killing one and injuring 15 others.

Niger state Police Command Public Relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident.

“Four corpses have been recovered, but security operatives are still combing the bushes around the area because the incident just happened and there could be more casualty,” he said.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The YNaija Tracklist: How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu | Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila | More stories

BREAKING: Former Niger governor Kure is dead

Army to launch “Operation Accord” over farmers, herdsmen clash

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue

We are not aware of any Boko Haram attack in Niger – Police

Audu Maikori: Not a very Merry Christmas for the people of Southern Kaduna

Just In: 14 killed in petrol tanker explosion in Niger

Buhari, El-Rufai, IGP should end Kaduna killings – CAN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.