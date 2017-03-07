4 things to know about Trump’s new travel ban

So Donald Trump has signed a new immigration order and it’s been met by expected opposition and criticism, but here are the 4 main things we’ve gleamed from Travel Ban 2.0.
- The new ban takes effect from March 16.
- Iraq has been removed from the list of affected countries.
- The affected countries are Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Iran and Syria.
- Legal Permanent residents of the United States along with Valid Visa holders will not be affected by the new order.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
1 Comment
Iraq has been removed from the list. Iran is still numbered among the six countries listed.