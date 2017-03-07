4 things to know about Trump’s new travel ban

So Donald Trump has signed a new immigration order and it’s been met by expected opposition and criticism, but here are the 4 main things we’ve gleamed from Travel Ban 2.0.

The new ban takes effect from March 16. Iraq has been removed from the list of affected countries. The affected countries are Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Iran and Syria. Legal Permanent residents of the United States along with Valid Visa holders will not be affected by the new order.