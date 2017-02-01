49 escaped inmates re-arrested in Imo

The Nigerian Prisons Service has re-arrested 49 out of the 58 inmates that escaped from the Owerri State High Court premises on January 27.

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed disclosed this during a visit to the Chief Judge of Imo state on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -



The inmates had been freed by gunmen who invaded the Owerri high court to free their alleged members and a notorious kidnap/armed robbery kingpin, Henry Chibueze, also known as Vampire.

They had been brought before the court for their suits when the incident happened.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments