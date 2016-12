The Federal Government has set up a committee to screen and select a candidate for the CAF executive committee elections.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick had submitted his nomination to CAF without the knowledge of the government.

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung had said Pinnick’s nomination was void as he was not approved by the Ministry.

The CAF polls are slated for March 2017.

