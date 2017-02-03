WATCH: ‘4th Decade’ explores what it’s like for Nigerians turning 30

There is something about the 4th Decade of our lives – that period from the day we turn 30 to the last day of 39.

In this project, 6 Nigerians share their journey in to the 4th decade and through it. They share their fears, regrets, worries and concerns but even more, they share their victory, joy and learnings. They share hope.

- Advertisement -

The 4th Decade Project was created and executive produced by Tobechi Nneji, in a bid to start up conversations about this phase of life and dealing with the pressures that come with disappointments and expectations. Produced by Toyosi Phillips (who also appears in the documentary,) 4th Decade aims to engage viewers who might be navigating their own 4th decade, or anticipating their 30th birthday, by encouraging them to share their experiences via the hashtag #4thDecadeTheProject. A Facebook page also exists for audience members to join the conversation.

The project also features Osagie Alonge, Andre Blaze Henshaw, Oluwayomi Adegbule, Malvina Longpet, and Uche Adesina.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Media Blog: Mazino on Men’s Corner is not bad at all

Where is Discardious?

The MC Company Academy classes kick off with Ali Baba, Bisi Olatilo and others

The Film Blog: We want to remember Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr for ‘Nowhere to run’

The Media Blog: Because we serve a living God, Gidi Up Season 3 has FINALLY started shooting

The Media Blog: The latest Media Big Boys? Osagie Alonge and Tunde Kara, from Pulse

The Media Blog: Rich Tanksley is leaving Pulse – and that somehow makes us sad

The Media Blog: Men’s Corner on ELTV is a fine show – and it confirmed Andre Blaze is still one of our best

Top 12 Countdown, Loose Talk are the most listened to podcasts in Nigeria – and they both have less than 5k at their highest

Loading...