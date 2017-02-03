WATCH: ‘4th Decade’ explores what it’s like for Nigerians turning 30

There is something about the 4th Decade of our lives – that period from the day we turn 30 to the last day of 39.

In this project, 6 Nigerians share their journey in to the 4th decade and through it. They share their fears, regrets, worries and concerns but even more, they share their victory, joy and learnings. They share hope.

The 4th Decade Project was created and executive produced by Tobechi Nneji, in a bid to start up conversations about this phase of life and dealing with the pressures that come with disappointments and expectations. Produced by Toyosi Phillips (who also appears in the documentary,) 4th Decade aims to engage viewers who might be navigating their own 4th decade, or anticipating their 30th birthday, by encouraging them to share their experiences via the hashtag #4thDecadeTheProject. A Facebook page also exists for audience members to join the conversation.

The project also features Osagie Alonge, Andre Blaze Henshaw, Oluwayomi Adegbule, Malvina Longpet, and Uche Adesina.

