5 easy and natural steps to bigger boobs

In a world obsessed with curvy beauties like Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Vergara, and Tyra Banks, it seems plump and perfect décolletage has become as commonplace as a headline bearing the last name Kardashian.

Today more than ever, voluptuous cleavage is the new black.

That said, some women are boosting their bust size without resorting to surgery, seeking out what are called “natural enhancement” or “natural breast enlargement” options. But is it possible to plump the girls from A’s to D’s without going under the knife?

We can’t for certain, but we know it can’t hurt to try. Listed below are 5 top cheap and easy tips to help.

1. If you don’t mind smelling like your local sushi restaurant, the blogosphere is currently raving about the use of Norweigian Cod Liver oil. Emily Loretta, blogger of the site Natural Breast Enhancement, went on what she called an NBE (Natural Breast Enhancement) journey, studying a variety of methods to help enhance her God-given gifts. Of the Norwegian Cod Liver oil, Loretta said, “The NCLO would give me great fullness and growth and made me grow but it always disappeared when I showered– I had to get the smell off,” she says. But I couldn’t afford anything else at the time so I stuck to it and in the end I got an inch of growth to bring me up to 34.”

2. Don’t start giggling, but one of the most zen-like methods of natural breast enlargement is “breast massage.” It’s a medically recommended component of lymphatic drainage massage and part of traditional Ayurvedic and Lomi Lomi massage. In Canada for example, breast massage is a regular option for women, as long as it is indicated in the normal course of treatment, and as long as informed consent is obtained. Beauty parlors and massage parlors, particularly in Asia, have used breast massage as a healthy form of lymphatic drainage, as well as breast growth.

But take note ladies, the standards of practice for the American Massage Therapy Association and for the Associated Bodywork and Massage Professionals state that breast massage may only be performed with informed, written consent of the client.

3. Onions are also said to be useful in enlarging or improving the breasts. Fresh onion juice mixed with honey and turmeric (in powder form) is said to do the trick. The mixture is used to firm drooping breasts and prevent breasts from further sagging. After the breasts have been massaged with this mixture, women are advised to wear a bra throughout the day and overnight before bathing the following day.

4. Natural breast enlargement pills, in the form of herbal supplements, could theoretically increase breast size because some of them contain herbs known to contain estrogen-like effects on the body. Estrogen causes fluid retention in the breasts and so could increase size. One popular herbal ingredient taken is Fennel seed. Fennel has been used for centuries as both food and medicine. It was used traditionally to increase the flow of breast milk in nursing women, enhance libido, and increase menstrual flow. One study found that after consuming fennel seed for 10 days, the weight of breast tissue in female rats increased.

5. You can make your breasts appear bigger, firmer and shapelier by working your pectoral muscles, a.k.a. your chest muscles. According to Livestrong, women and men should be making chest muscle exercises a regular part of their regime. Using modified push-ups, dumbbell flyes, and declined push-ups can help build muscle and lift and shape breasts.

