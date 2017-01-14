N100 million bribe, $4 million record deal | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

84 – The number of suspected terrorists arrested by the Lagos state Police at the Seme border on Thursday.

N100 million – UK based journalist, Lekan Fatodu facilitates the arrest of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore for demanding this sum in bribe from him and for criminal defamation.

N1.7 million – Late Ugandan government official had this amount of money buried with him in his coffin, he says the cash is to be offered before God to redeem his soul.

$120,000 – A Diamond Bank staff told the court that he wired this amount for Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia over the course of 12 days. The money went to a named company the United Kingdom.

$4 million – Singing sensation, Tekno just signed a record deal worth this amount with Sony Music Worldwide.

Comments