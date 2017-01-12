5 things we learnt from Donald Trump’s first press conference

A few hours ago, soon-to-inaugurated 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump held his first Press Conference since winning the elections in November at the Trump Towers in New York. This was barely 12 hours after outgoing President Obama gave his overwhelming farewell address in Chicago.

the conference was convened by Trump to address concerns about how he’d handle his extensive business ties once he becomes President as well as the alleged report that US intelligence agencies believe Russia has “compromising personal and financial information” on him and also that his campaign was in direct contact with Russian intermediaries before the election. He obviously was going to have a mouthful of comments, knowing Trump.

But by now, you probably are so swamped by news of the clash between Trump and CNN at the press conference, you may be tempted to believe that's what the conference was really about.

You won’t be totally off the mark with that line of thought but you should know that there was more.

All you have to to is keep reading.

The Trump/CNN clash

“I must say that I want to thank a lot of the news organisations here today because they looked at that nonsense that was released by maybe the intelligence agencies — who knows? — but maybe the intelligence agencies, which would be a tremendous blot on their record if they, in fact did that — a tremendous blot — because a thing like that should have never been written, it should never have been had and it should certainly never have been released.”

Trump’s opening words might as well have been ditched for direct blows at News giant, CNN and Buzzfeed who had reported yesterday that U.S. intelligence officials briefed him on allegations that Russia could have compromising information about him.

CNN reported that intelligence agencies showed Trump evidence that the Russians had compromising information on him. The allegations stemmed from Trump’s continued insistence on vindicating Russia every time there were allegations of the Kremlin’s possible hack at the recently held elections.

After CNN’s bombshell on Tuesday, Buzzfeed went on to publish the actual documents that the intelligence agencies allegedly presented Trump with. The document apparently claims Russia has been using information that they have of Trump engaged in “perverted sexual acts which have been arranged/monitored by the FSB” and had been recorded having sex with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel.

Enough to have the soon-to-be President spit bile at CNN and Buzzfeed eh? You’d think that is as far as the News agency could have gone.

At yesterday’s conference, even after Trump’s opening lines, CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta, still made an attempt to ask Trump a question. At this point, Trump decided to throw caution to the winds.

“Your organisation is terrible”, he remarked pointing to another reporter.

“She’s asking a question, don’t be rude.”

“I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”

You can watch a clip of this bit here.

2. He thinks it was Russia

Despite having spent the past two months defending Russia and Vladamir Putin regarding the election hacking scandal, Trump finally admitted today, that “as far as hacking, I think it was Russia”. The only thing that stopped this from being a total 360 from his former stance was the fact that he couldn’t help himself from roping in his favourite country to attack: “China”. “But I think we also get hacked by other countries and other people”.

He also put the blame on the opposition party, DNC, for being “totally open to be hacked.”

3. About his businesses

Being the business mogul that he is, it is not surprising that Americans have been sceptical about how he will avoikd conflicts of interests as President. Many called that Trump set up a blind trust that would put enough distance between him and his business when he becomes President.

At today’s conference, Trump’s Attorney, Sheri Dillon has gone behind the podium before him and vice-president, Mike Pence to read a speech addressing the issue. He announced that Trump will not sell his business nor place his assets in a blind trust while serving as president in a bid to assure his people that he’d avoid conflicts of interests.

Dillon said Trump will be fully isolated “from the management of the company” and will relinquish authority to his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and another Trump Organization executive. That he will also “take all steps realistically possible to make it clear that he is not exploiting the office the presidency for his personal benefit.”

He added that while they will endure a rigorous vetting process before taking on new domestic deals, there will be no new foreign deals made during the duration of Trump’s presidency.

4. Trump is still going to build a wall

“We’re going to build a wall. I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico, which we’ll start immediately after we get to office, but I don’t want to wait,” he said. “I don’t feel like waiting a year or year and a half. We’re gonna start building. Mexico in some form … will reimburse us, and they will reimburse us for the cost of the wall. That will happen.”

The question of the wall was a fevered point during Trump’s candidacy. Mexico has severally said that it won’t pay for any wall but Trump obviously must have a way of ensuring that the neighbouring country pays for his giant wall intended to use to keep American jobs in the country.

5. The Obama legacy will probably have to be how much he made the world love him as Trump is hell bent on throwing the ‘Obamacare’ medical aid scheme.

Trump promised again at the conference that his administration will put forth a plan “almost simultaneously” to repeal and replace the law. “It will be various segments, you understand, but will most likely be on the same day or the same week but probably the same day. Could be the same hour.” epublican congressional leaders have said they plan to pass a repeal but delay when it would take effect to give Congress time to develop a replacement plan.

Republican congressional leaders have however said they plan to pass a repeal but delay when it would take effect to give Congress time to develop a replacement plan.

