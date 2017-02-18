50,000 Daura youths march for Buhari

by Azeez Adeniyi

About 50,000 youths in Daura, Daura local government area of Katsina state on Saturday held a rally in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daura is the hometown of the President.

The youths rallied under the auspices of an NGO, “Buhari Youth Congress for Change.”

The secretary of the NGO, Musa Badamasi said the rally was accompanied with marathon prayer.

He described most of the speculations regarding the health of Buhari as nothing but calculated attempts to tarnish the image of his administration.

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in the local government, Sani Altine commended the youths for organising the rally and prayed for the safe return of the president.

Musa Abdullahi, the Daura conal vice-chairman of APC, also commended the youth and assured them of the party’s support whenever the need arose.

He said Buhari was in good health, stressing that “last week, we were in contact with him through telephone.”

