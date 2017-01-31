Former Presidential candidate, Pere Ajuwa is dead

A former Presidential candidate, Chief Pere Ajuwa has died.

Ajuwa was the Presidential Candidate for the Liberal Democratic Party of Nigeria and the Alliance for Democracy in the 2003 and 2007 elections.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued by Danile Markson-Iworiso, the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

He reportedly died at a hospital in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Dickson described the Ajuwa’s death as sad, shocking and a monumental loss.

He described the death of Chief Ajuwa as a great and painful loss to the Ijaw Nation and the political landscape of Nigeria.

Recall that the Nigeria’s opposition AD in 2007 picked Ajuwa as its new presidential candidate following the death of candidate Adebayo Adefarati at the age of 76.

