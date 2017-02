by Dolapo Adelana

Students of the University of Abuja on Monday morning blocked the Abuja – Gwagwalada highway, the main expressway into Nigeria’s capital city.

The students are protesting the alleged killing of their colleague by a wreckless driver.

According to them the driver ran over the student and injured four students.

The protesters blocked both sides of the highway since around 6am, leading to heavy traffic gridlock on the ever-busy Abuja expressway.

