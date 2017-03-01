Gunmen kidnap 3 teachers, demand N10m

by Azeez Adeniyi

Suspected herdsmen have kidnapped 3 secondary school teachers in Ebomisi Secondary school, Ugbogiobo village in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, Vanguard reports.

It was leant that the kidnappers have demanded N10 million as ransom.

The three male teachers were reportedly kidnapped on Monday while returning from school.

It was gathered that the abductors freed two other female teachers who were in their company.

Students from the school abandoned their classes and made bonfires on the Benin-Akure road leaving passengers and motorists stranded for many hours.