6 Lagos PDP lawmakers defect to APC

by Dolapo Adelana

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the defection of six of the eight Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Lagos state house of assembly.

Actin clerk of the Assembly, Azeez Sanni, read a letter dated February 16, and signed by the defectors, indicating that they had decided to join the APC.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they were taking the step due to the division and infighting which had factionalised their party.

The lawmakers are Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin II), Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II), Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I) and Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).

Famakinwa said he decided to join the APC because of the achievements of governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

On his part, Oluwa the feud between Ali-Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi factions of PDP, was the reason behind his defection.

Idimogu said, “APC is better. I don’t know how to appreciate the good work of the governor than to join his party to move the state forward.”

Sokunle said the decision to align with the ruling party was borne out of his desire to move his constituency forward.

Sangodara, the only woman among the defectors, said she took the step to serve her constituents better.

“We are all aware of what is happening in PDP,” she said.

Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, welcomed the the lawmakers to APC and commended them for their decision.

They were also received by other APC lawmakers.

