6 Rivers lawmakers take taxis to work | Magnus Abe cries out to Osinbajo

The senator representing Rivers South-east senatorial district, has accused Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike of divisiveness, The Cable reports.

Abe said the state government purchased vehicles for all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the state assembly but no provision was made for the All Progressives Congress (APC) legislators.

Abe, said this while speaking in Port Harcourt during a stakeholders’ meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Mr. President Sir, the Rivers state house of assembly has 32 members. Out of the 32 members, six are of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Only these six people take taxis to the assembly,” he said.

“All other members drive cars that were bought by the Rivers state government, and the governor tells us it is his personal contribution to the house and these other six people are not entitled.

“In an atmosphere of that nature, it is clear that there can be no unity because it is not the words that we say in the front of television cameras that will bring unity. It is the actions that we take when nobody is watching.”

Efforts made to reach Simeon Nwakaudu, spokesman of the governor, did not yield the desired result. He neither answered his call nor responded to a text message sent.

